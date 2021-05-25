INFOGRAPHIC / LISTS
China’s Hybrid Rice
Infographic photo: Hybrid Rice
RELATED ARTICLES
Tributes flow as crowds bid farewell to Yuan Longping, ‘Father of Hybrid Rice’
“Every time when the wind blows through the rice fields, I think of you.”
Tens of thousands bid farewell to ‘father of hybrid rice’ in Changsha city on Sunday
More than 100,000 people come to bid farewell to Yuan Longping on a rainy day and place flowers …
FAO official mourns death of China’s “father of hybrid rice”
Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), on Saturday expressed his sadness over the …
Yuan Longping, ‘Father of Hybrid Rice,’ dies at 91
Yuan Longping, widely known as “the Father of Hybrid Rice,” died of illness in Changsha at 1:07 pm …
blog comments powered by Disqus
Comments