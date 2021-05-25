INFOGRAPHIC / LISTS

China’s Hybrid Rice

Infographic photo: Hybrid Rice

RELATED ARTICLES

Tributes flow as crowds bid farewell to Yuan Longping, ‘Father of Hybrid Rice’

“Every time when the wind blows through the rice fields, I think of you.”

Tens of thousands bid farewell to ‘father of hybrid rice’ in Changsha city on Sunday

More than 100,000 people come to bid farewell to Yuan Longping on a rainy day and place flowers …

FAO official mourns death of China’s “father of hybrid rice”

Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), on Saturday expressed his sadness over the …

Yuan Longping, ‘Father of Hybrid Rice,’ dies at 91

Yuan Longping, widely known as “the Father of Hybrid Rice,” died of illness in Changsha at 1:07 pm …

