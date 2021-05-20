ARTS / CULTURE & LEISURE

Chinese tourist participation in cultural and expo visits continues to rise: report

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows a turret of the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 2, 2020. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Chinese tourism website ctrip.com revealed the 10 most popular Chinese museums on its site in the first half of the year 2021 on Tuesday, adding that the number of museum tickets booked through the platform increased by 75 percent from the same period of 2019.

The report also shows that the enthusiasm of tourists toward cultural and expo tours continues to rise.

According to the report, the listed museums are the Palace Museum, Prince Kung’s Palace Museum, and China Geological Museum in Beijing, Henan Museum and Kaifeng Museum in Central China’s Henan Province, the Shenyang Palace Museum in Northeast China’s Liaoning Province, Shaanxi Provincial History Museum and Emperor Qinshihuang’s Mausoleum Site Museum in Northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, Sanxingdui Museum in Southwest China’s Sichuan Province, Jingzhou Museum in Central China’s Hubei Province.

Data shows that female visitors are more likely to visit museums, accounting for 52 percent of the total. Additionally, museum tours were taken by tourists of all ages, with people aged 31-40 the largest group at 41 percent, followed by people aged 21-30 at 29 percent.

