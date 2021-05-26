By Charly Agwam Bauchi State government, yesterday, confirmed 20 people dead from suspected cholera outbreak in the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Aliyu Maigoro, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the epidemic at the Ministry of Health headquarters in Bauchi, said 322 cases have been reported so far.

He gave the summary of the cases so far recorded in the state as of May 24, 2021, to include Bauchi 147 cases with nine deaths; Giade with one death; Misau with four deaths; Ningi, three deaths; Toro 6 and Warji 6, noting that the ministry, through the state Primary Healthcare Development Agency, responded immediately having been notified of the disease to avoid spreading to other communities.

Maigoro added that other response actions so far conducted by the ministry to tackle the disease include the establishment of the state Public Health Emergency Operation Centre and isolation centres in all general hospitals of the affected local government areas.

He said: “Four cholera treatment units have been activated in Bauchi metropolis at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, ATBUTH, urban maternity and primary health centre, Kandahar.

"Drugs and consumables have been provided to all the isolation sites in the state. Doctors, nurses and paramedics have been mobilised to provide care to the victims.

“Outbreak response is being supported by relevant ministries, departments and agencies as well as partners— SEMA, BASEPA, RUWASSA, state water corporation, SIB, ATBUTH, WHO, MSF, UNICEF and Red Cross. Surveillance activities are heightened to detect and report cases promptly.”

The commissioner said among the steps taken is the activation of the state Public Health Emergency Operation Centre, development of an Incident Action Plan, IAP, and response coordination meetings chaired by him.

He said Governor Bala Mohammad has approved the release of funds to facilitate the response activities.

