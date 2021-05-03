The Christ Embassy church is currently being investigated by the Ghanaian Police for allegedly holding a crowded event, breaching the Covid-19 protocol in the West African country.

On April 30, 2021, thousands of enthusiastic church members gathered at the Fantasy Dome for a programme organized by Christ Embassy dubbed “Pneumatic Night”. Videos shared online showed that the venue was filled to the brim.

According to The Ghana Report, trending videos of the alleged gathering showed a non-mask-wearing mass crowd, screaming, chanting, and dancing to the evangelism of non-mask-wearing leaders.

In a statement released by the Ghana police service, the church was accused of not adhering to the Covid-19 protocols and breaching the threshold of the number of people who could gather for a church event at a place.

While the fantasy dome has been closed down, the church may be prosecuted if found guilty after a police investigation.

According to the police, the event puts the entire country at a high risk of Covid-19 spread at a time the country is working against a third wave of the virus amidst the challenges in getting jabs for the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination exercise.

The statement read: ”Christ Embassy youth church Pneumatic Night. The Police are investigating an alleged gathering by the Christ Embassy church at trade fair centre Accra on Friday, April 30, 2021, in flagrant disregard of Covid-19 protocols putting the entire country at risk of spreading Covid-19. The Police did not provide security for the said event and warns that those who breached the law will face consequences.”

