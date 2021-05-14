A clash between officers of the Nigerian Customs Service and suspected smugglers in the Iseyin area of Oyo State left four persons dead on Thursday

It was learned that the shootout between the smugglers and customs operatives caused panic in the area with residents scampering for safety.

Confirming the development to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, Muftau Abilawon, the former caretaker chairman of Iseyin LG council, said:

“I have been duly informed by a traditional Chief, the Ikolaba of Iseyin, Chief Ismail Tikalosoro, who called me and narrated the incident to me on phone,” he said.

“He advised that I brief the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security about the matter, which I did immediately and he has promised to intervene.

“I understand that the four corpses were taken to the palace of the Aseyin of Iseyin, where the chiefs appealed for calm and asked the aggrieved residents to deposit the corpses at Fadoks hospital.

“The chiefs also begged them not to set the Customs base in Iseyin ablaze, which they yielded to but it was too late for the Toyota Hilux van as it was on fire already before the appeal.”

According to TheCable, a motorcycle operator was killed after getting caught in the middle of the shootout.

A family member confirmed that the motorcycle operator was buried in the early hours of Friday.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Police Command is yet to release a statement concerning the development.

