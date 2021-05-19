National President, Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Tony Iju, has felicitated with Muslims on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration, calling for improved port infrastructure.

Iju, in his goodwill message made available to The Guardian, said “This year’s fasting and Eid-el-Fitri celebration are instructive and coming at a time the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) had declared that it would deduct N112 billion from oil and gas proceeds for April to ensure a continuous supply of petroleum products to the country as well as guarantee energy security. The implication includes not having oil revenue for the Federal Government to share with the states and local governments,” he said.

He said: “This situation is premised on the hike in crude oil prices on the deregulated downstream sector and the need for an uninterrupted supply of petroleum products to citizens.”

Iju said the maritime sector, which is the nation’s second-highest revenue earner is capable of cushioning the temporary effect of reduced oil revenue

According to him, activities in the maritime industry calls for increased security attention, which the Federal Government (through NIMASA) is rising to the occasion with planned deployment of deep blue assets later this month.

It is anticipated that this move will go a long way in fighting piracy and other maritime crimes in the Gulf of Guinea and our country’s territorial waters.

According to him, "Safety of vessels, cargoes and crews on our waters have direct impacts on our overall economy since the maritime sector is critical for us in the areas of trade, investments and recreation.

“Further development of our maritime potentials will be a bold step towards economic diversification for job creation, addressing insecurity and positioning our ports for hub status in the West and Central African regions.

“While the government is consciously trying to address the Apapa gridlock, I implore that an emergency is declared to expedite the ongoing road construction works. This could come in the form of 24 hours work by construction workers especially when the rains subside.

“Any stop-gap solution to Apapa traffic is bound to suffer a setback of either extortion or other forms of sabotage until the roads are fully constructed for seamless access to the ports either through Apapa Oshodi Expressway or Apapa Ijora axis,” he said.

Iju implored that the Port Harcourt to Eleme axis of the East-West road and the adjoining portion leading to Onne Port, where there is a beehive of maritime activities, be attended to in good time for the collective benefits of government and port users.



