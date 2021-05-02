…Says President’s govt not democratic By Chris Ochayi, ABUJA The Ecclesiastical Justice Forum, EJF, has said that insecurity was getting worse in the country because President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration is directly antithetical to the lofty ideals of democracy.

The Coordinator of the forum, Rev. Ayuba Kantiok, made the deportment while speaking with newsmen in Abuja, blamed the Federal Government for the spate of killings, kidnappings, banditry and terrorism in the country.

Rev. Kanriok alleged that the Buhari-led administration governs the nation like an Islamic state.

According to him, the Buhari-led administration is working against the core ethos of a democratic government.

He said, “The greatest mischief and misrepresentation in the present day Nigeria life is the description of the Buhari Government as a democratic government. How a government that is directly antithetical to the lofty ideals of democracy be called a democratic government

The cleric decried the majority of the Chibok girls who are still in the hands of the dreaded Boko Haram terrorist group. He also lamented the recent abduction and killings of students of the Greenfield University, Kaduna.

Also read: Channels TV, others: SERAP sues FG, wants NBC broadcasting code quashed “Tears are dripping because many and the vast majority of the Chibok girls Christians are still with the Islamic terrorists, our tears are dripping because Nigeria has become a bloody state with innocent citizens being slaughter massively on daily basis.

“The recent kidnapping and killing of innocent students at Greenfield University Kaduna is a great source of weeping. We also remember with tears the inhuman attack and killing of our people at internally displaced persons IDPs camp in Benue.

“Most importantly our tears are flooding down our cheeks because the Christian Church in Nigeria is facing the most difficult era since the inception of Nigeria. This is because the Muhammadu Buhari regime has been at war against the church. While the church is for Peace the government of Buhari is for war.”

“It is pertinent to note that mercenaries of governance in Nigeria have been practically handed over to Jihadist who decides the suitability of those to be employed or be appointed into federal services. The criteria and prerequisite are you must be a Muslim who will support the Fulani agenda.,” he lamented.

He, however, called on the federal government to embrace peace, progress, unity for the sustainable growth and development of the country.

Kantiok called for the inclusion of Christians in government and advocated that for peace to reign sovereign, the government should adopt the following; “The reorganization of the security forces of Nigeria to reflect the equal appointment of Christians and Muslims as service chiefs and heads of the security organization.

“The removal of Sheik. Ali Pantami is a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as he lacks the moral requirement to continue to serve as a minister because of his link with the American terrorism watch list.

“The termination of the appointment of the acting Inspector general of Police which further contradicts the federal character provision of the 1999 constitution of Nigeria.

“The national peace committee under the chairmanship of General Abdulsalami Abubakar should as matter of urgency called general Buhari government to order so that he can balance his appointments by incorporating Christians into the security leadership of the country. Because this is causing serious tension fear and suspicion in the country.

“The Federal Government under Muhammadu Buhari should ensure that the perpetrators of the IDP camp murder in Benue are brought to justice if not it will spell doom for the entire country.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

