Nemesis finally caught up with a clinical assistant who was recently sentenced to two-year imprisonment for committing illegal abortion at Gwarzo Local Government area of Kano State.

The convict, a staff of Kano State primary healthcare management board, whose identity was concealed under his official registration number KNLG 04608, was said to have perpetrated the ethical misconduct at Gwarzo primary health care.

Besides, the convict and three other health workers, who committed the same capital offences, have been dismissed from the Kano State civil service.

The Guardian gathered that luck ran out on the convict, a female attendant who was said to have assumed the professional clinical job, when the abortion process became complicated.

A spokesperson for the Primary health care management board, Maikudi Muhammad Marafa, who confirmed the development, said a disciplinary committee instituted by government recommended the victim for dismissal.

Marafa further confirmed that one of the three affected health workers was found guilty of rape, an act he committed in the healthcare facility, while the remaining two were found guilty of defrauding government.

He said: “Four health workers in the state civil service were dismissed for various offences. One of them was already taken to court for carrying out illegal abortion and the court has sentenced him to two-year imprisonment.

“She is from Gwarzo local government area… The committee has recommended her dismissal. The other one is from Dala Local Government with staff number KNLG 32323. He was charged with committing rape in a facility at Kurnar Asabe Primary Health Care.

“The remaining two offenders with staff numbers KNLG 09068 and KNLG 018423 from Gezawa Local Government specialised in using staff information to obtain loans without their consent.”

Marafa clarified that despite the legal action taken against one of the affected persons, the sack of the civil servants was recommended by the disciplinary committee, which is in line with civil service rules.

Reacting to the development, the administrative secretary, Medical and Health Workers Union, Kano State branch, Comrade Yusuf Auwalu Kiyawa, expressed disappointment over the dastardly act of the union members.

Although Kiyawa said the union was yet to receive official notice on the development, he noted that the act of abortion was criminal. He said: “Although there are medically recognised and recommended abortion, but illegal abortion is ethically prohibited. So, for a clinical assistant to conduct such action must be seen as criminal.

“A clinical assistant does not have the right to carry out any medical action, except under the supervision and direction of senior and qualified medical worker or medical doctor.

“That practice is embarrassing to the union, as we will not condone any act of quackery. Although we are still waiting for official report to that effect, I want to say that it is against the standard order, and no responsible health worker should get involved in such illegal action.”

Like this: Like Loading...