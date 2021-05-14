Grazing

The Coalition of All Ethnic Groups Youth Presidents of Nigeria (CAEGYPN) has deplored the shoot-on-sight directive against young people of the South East and South South geopolitical zones by the Nigerian Army.

Its Deputy President, Chief Arthur Obiora, told The Guardian yesterday in Awka that the order was consistent with the “masterfully-orchestrated exclusion of South-East zone from service chiefs.”

Obiora, who is also President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Wing Worldwide, argued that the “law-abiding youths have remained eternally vigilant and have been communicating with their kith and kin, 90 per cent of who reside abroad, on the development.”

According to him, the military and police authorities always looked the other way when “Fulani herdsmen engaged in their murderous acts, but quick to shoot freedom agitators from South East and South South zones, who carry ordinary flags for freedom.”

He decried the ‘hasty’ conclusion of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baba Usman that the unknown gunmen, who attacked and burnt police stations across Imo State, were members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), an arm of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), even when the governor fingered aggrieved politicians.

Obiora also condemned the remarks by Lagos Commissioner of Police that the group was planning to launch attacks in parts of the state, describing the claim as false.

He applauded the 17 southern governors for backing the convocation of a national conference and ban on open grazing, observing that the embargo was a reflection of the genuine demands of the people.

The CAEGYPN leader added that the Igbo, like every other southern, travel abroad and pay rents, as against the destructive posture of the nomads.

Obiora dismissed the allegation that some traditional rulers were aiding and abetting the herdsmen, warning that if it however turned true that they were collecting fees for the land being grazed, the youths would go after them.





