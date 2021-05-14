By Princewill Ekwujuru The Coca Cola Foundation (TCCF) sponsored Tech Relevant Teacher (TRT) Project implemented by the Bunmi Adedayo Foundation has provided 30 schools with computer hardware and software accessories to support their learning, content production and digitisation.

Developed to improve the learning capabilities of 200 low and middle-cost schools, the TRT project was deployed through the training of school heads and teachers in virtual teaching technologies. The project also introduced virtual learning to schools that lacked relevant resources and requisite skills by supporting them with computer hardware and software.

Communications Manager, Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited, Ifeyinwa Ejindu reiterated the company's commitment to community building and education.

She said: “At Coca-Cola, we are passionate about the communities we serve. We remain committed to enabling the economic empowerment of the people who need it most. Through our philanthropic arm, The Coca-Cola Foundation, we are proud to partner with the Bunmi Adedayo Foundation on this transformational project as we hope to impact the lives of hundreds of teachers and children across the country. By investing in the education of our children, we are investing in the future of our country and as we navigate the new normal, we believe that technology is crucial to success just as the learnings from this project will help bolster the education sector in Nigeria.”

Speaking on the project, Femi Martins, Programme Director, Bunmi Adedayo Foundation said:

“Through this project, we are providing access to subject mentoring in Maths and English and we will also provide access to the latest equipment. The teachers will also be profiled and taught how to develop global courses to help students across Africa succeed.”

