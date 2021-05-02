Kenyan Dawa | Image: explorepartsunknown

If you ever find yourself in Kenya, you don’t want to miss the quintessential cocktail of Kenya; the Dawa.

Dawa was invented at the Carnivore restaurant in the Langata suburb of Nairobi. Dawa is Swahili word which means medicine and it was named after its potency. It is said that the Dawa is so potent that it will cure whatever is ailing you.

Ingredients:

Crushed Ice 1 Lime 1 tablespoon sugar 30ml Honey 60ml Vodka Preparation:

Slice lime into several wedges and place into a highball glass.

Add the tablespoon of sugar and muddle the mixture with a stick until the sugar is moist—but be gentle so you don’t extract too much bitterness from the peel of the lime.

Add the honey and continue to muddle until well combined.

Add crushed ice until the top.

Pour vodka into the glass and stir, ensuring that you bring the ingredients from the bottom to the top.

Garnish with a lime wedge and serve.

Related

Like this: Like Loading...