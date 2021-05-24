Church of God Mission International’s (CGMI) Metropolitan College of Bishops, yesterday, prayed for God’s intervention over rising insecurity and agitations for secession in the country.

The prayer with the theme: Heaven Will Intervene, which held at the Benin National Museum, was led by Bishop Feb Idahosa, son of the late Archbishop Benson Idahosa, who lamented that the entire country was living in apprehension due to the country’s security situation.

“Nigeria is under threat due to insurgency and insecurity of life and property. We know that the spiritual controls the physical and time is of essence. We, therefore, seek divine intervention for mercy upon our land and people.

“Nigerians’ dream for greatness must be realised through fervent prayers. Our ethnic diversity and our human and material resources should be a blessing and not a curse. So, we have declared today for prayers so that the country will work in our lifetime.

“God’s people shall lead God’s people. We believe that when the people of God come together to pray and speak over their nation, God will intervene,” Idahosa said. He said it was time for the righteous to takeover leadership positions in accordance with divine mandate for service.

Also speaking, Reverend Odemwingie Okundaye, said the Nigerian situation would be worse than former Yugoslavia and Somalia in terms of economic and political stability, if the country was allowed to drift further into anarchy and separate.

He prayed against an end to the killings, attacks on churches, schools, kidnappings and other crimes in the country.

MEANWHILE, National Executive Council (NEC) of the Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Alumni Association Worldwide yesterday in Benin City, condemned the University Special Intervention Powers Provisions law 2021, which empowered Governor Godwin Obaseki to appoint an acting Vice Chancellor for the institution.

In a communiqué signed by its President, Chief Dave Emakunu and Secretary, Johnson Idolor Akpolome, it said the association frowned on the amendment of the law, which resulting in the appointment of an Acting Vice Chancellor for the university and dissolution of AAU’s Governing Council.

The body also condemned what it described as a deliberate attempt to damage the image of the university that has produced quality manpower, who are excelling globally in their chosen careers.

