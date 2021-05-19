Paul Mooney has sadly died at the age of 79 after suffering a sudden heart attack, his publicist has confirmed.

Mooney, known as the Godfather of Comedy, was at his home in Oakland, California with his family when he passed away

The actor, who was nicknamed the Godfather of Comedy, was best known as a writer for comedian Richard Pryor, playing singer Sam Cooke in The Buddy Holly Story in 1978 and Junebug in Bamboozled in 2000, and his appearances on Dave Chappelle‘s Show.

He was pronounced dead at 5:30 a.m. PT on Wednesday 19 May, with his representative, Cassandra Williams, saying: “It just happened.”

She added: “He was with family in his home. It was very sudden.”

According to The Sun, Cassandra claimed paramedics attempted to revive Mooney after they arrived to the scene, but they were unsuccessful. She also insisted he had no known health issues before the heart attack struck.

Mooney’s official Twitter account also confirmed the sad news, with someone posting: “Thank you all from the bottom of all of our hearts …you’re all are the best!…… Mooney World …The Godfather of Comedy.

In addition, it was also reported that, he stood out as Junebug in Spike Lee’s ‘Bamboozled,’ however his first big job was as a writer for comedian Richard Pryor of Harlem Nights fame.

Mooney crafted jokes for Richard on Saturday Night Live before he became a writer on Live on the Sunset Strip and Is It Something I Said albums.

The star is also credited with giving many other comedians, including Robin Williams their first break into show business.

Speaking about his comedy to Canada’s The Globe and Mail, Mooney said in 2014: ‘I’ve been doing this a very long time. If I have to describe my brand of comedy, we’ve got a problem here in Canada.’

In the 90s he worked as the head writer for Fox’s In Living Color and was the inspiration for the beloved character Homey D Clown, played by Damon Wayans.

As an actor, Mooney made appearances in Which Way Is Up?, Bustin’ Loose and Hollywood Shuffle.

The beloved comic released his memoir Black Is the New White in 2007.

Comic W Kamau Bell paid tribute as he recalled: ‘I was lucky enough to open for Paul Mooney several times.

Janet Osemudiamen

