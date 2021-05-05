Representative of Chamber of Shipping, Mrs. Ify Akerele (left); President, Ship Owners Association of Nigeria, Dr. George Onyung; Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh; Executive Director, Finance and Admin, Chudi Offordile; Executive Director, Operations, Ahmed Shehu and Executive Director, Cabotage Services, NIMASA, Victor Ochei during the presentation of the one-year in office scorecard of the executive management of NIMASA.

The evaluation committee constituted to assess the performance of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) in the last one year has submitted its reports and findings to the Executive Management of the agency at its headquarters in Lagos. The committee, made up of representatives of the various stakeholders in the maritime sector, is to allow for an independent evaluation of the achievements in the last 365 days of the present administration.

Chairman of the committee Mrs. Ify Akerele, in her remarks noted that it takes humility on the part of the Director General and his Executive Management team to open up for scrutiny, the internal workings of the organisation.

Her words: “It takes committed maritime stakeholders to sit as a panel over the last two weeks and scrutiniSed the performance of your administration. It also takes a sense of humility DG, and willingness to serve for you to open the internal workings of the agency to outsiders.”

“This buttresses our clamour in the past for an insider and industry person to be appointed as the DG of NIMASA. I believe our report is a balanced and objective submission.” She further stated.

The Committee presented the report using the ‘triple S’ agenda of Maritme Security, Maritime Safety and Shipping development of this administration as a key performance indicator of the administration’s one year performance before the Executive Management team.

At the end of the presentation, the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh commended the committee for a job well done despite constraint of time even as he used the opportunity to make other clarifications.

Jamoh said the committee, in many areas tried to raise a wake-up call on what the agency should do to improve on the performance recorded so far in the last one year of the administration.

“That is the essence of the independence of the committee. We will go back and study the document. we have our report and we will align the independent report of the committee with our report. The agency management report is not going to be our report alone but the harmonization of the two reports.” Jamoh added.





