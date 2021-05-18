By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja A gubernatorial aspirant in the Anambra governorship election, Dr Chidozie Nwankwo, has called on Anambra State Governor, Chief Willy Obiano to step up measures at tackling the growing incidence of security challenges in the State.

Nwakwo made the call on the heels of the recent clashes between the neighbouring communities of Anaku and Omor in the Anyamelum council area of the state, last weekend which reports say claimed the lives of 3 persons and destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

A statement from the media unit of Nwankwo’s campaign office on Tuesday quoted him as observing that while the country grapples with the issue of ravaging insecurity, the governor must now allow the Anambra situation to escalate.

Nwankwo, who is also the Chairman/CEO of Wichtech Group called on the warring communities to lay down their arms and embrace each other as kith and kin.

Also read: Gunmen kill 2 policemen, cart away AK-47 rifles in Abia, raze INEC HQs in Enugu “I was saddened that such level of destruction could be wrought by brother communities against each other; but perhaps, more disappointed that institutions of state that ought to have nipped the crisis in the bud, rather slept on duty.

“I wish to, therefore, call on Governor Obiano to re-energise the state’s security apparatus, in order to forestall a reoccurrence in any part of the state.

“As a businessman, I understand the nexus between peace, security and a thriving economic climate. Therefore, no expense ought to be spared to enthrone and sustain a peaceful and security-conscious environment, for our people who are majorly businessmen and women”, the statement stated.

