…as NERC orders IBEDC to write off accumulated billing of concerned communities By Adeola Badru Community leaders of Lalupon/Iwo Road Feeder Electricity Consumers Association Ibadan, have raised an alarm over what they termed as outrageous billing system from the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

The community leaders, carrying placards with various inscriptions calling on IBEDC to stop the outrageous and insensitive billings, cried out for help at the office of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) located at Iyaganku GRA Quarters Ibadan, yesterday.

Consequent to their plea, NERC however, ordered IBEDC to write off every accumulated billing of all communities on Lalupon/Iwo Road Feeder Electricity, in Ibadan, up till November 2020.

The chairman of the commission, Engineer Olayiwola Oyelade, gave the order on Tuesday, when deciding, on a case brought before the commission by the affected communities.

The communities also demanded an end to an epileptic power supply to the area.

In his ruling, Oyelade directed IBEDC to start fresh billing from December 2020, for all the company’s customers affected by the estimated billing in the area.

The chairman further urged IBEDC to work on how to improve its services to over 25,000 customers in the affected communities.

On the request to connect the communities to the Iwo transmission sub-station; the NERC chairman implored the communities to exercise patience with the IBEDC, noting that shifting to another transmission station would not solve their problem.

He advised both parties to cooperate in finding a lasting solution to the issue of the epileptic supply of electricity to the area.

While briefing newsmen shortly after the end of the NERC sitting alongside representatives of the IBEDC and the communities, the chairman of the association, Rev. Ezekiel Kehinde, said the meeting was in continuation of what they had on November 27, 2020.

He said: “Then, IBEDC promised that they would connect us to Iwo transmission sub-station, but somewhere along the line, IBEDC has not done it till now.”

“Instead, they said they have installed another ‘breaker’ at Adogba station, where they would be able to radiate light.”

“They told NERC that they had divided the area into three categories, for the supply of electricity.”

“And that the first community would be getting 12 hours electricity daily while the second and third categories would get eight and four hours electricity daily respectively.”

“We agreed with their promises and explanation, at least, to see how it will work for the next one month,” Kehinde stated.

Speaking on behalf of IBEDC, Engr. Odubola Olajide, the Monatan Business Manager of the power company said, his company agreed with the resolutions of the NERC and promised to abide by it.

“Let me use this opportunity to tell the aggrieved communities that all that has been said would be taken care of.”

“And also assuring them that supply of electricity would also be improved, ” Olajide stated.

