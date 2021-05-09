By Ayo Onikoyi Bikiya Graham-Douglas holds brief for childless couples in “Baby Drama”, and examines both family and societal pressures. She gives her opinion too. In what ways do you think the Baby Drama will connect with young couples, especially those with the type of issue as your character, Esosa? Trying for a child in marriage is very difficult for the couple. I have had people very close to me struggle with this, and it takes a toll on them and their relationships. I believe couples will connect with Baby Drama and Esosa as she is telling their story. They will understand her desperation and will also empathize with her. Hopefully, our society can be more supportive of families struggling with conception.

ALSO READ: Many believe marriage worthless without child ― Bimbo Akintola What would you say is the most interesting thing about your character? The most interesting thing about Esosa is that she is full of surprises and will do things you don’t see her doing. She is also a very compassionate woman, not a pushover. I can relate to her qualities.

How will you say Africa Magic is changing the Nigerian TV & movie narrative? Africa Magic is the widest, most authentic, and revered platform telling African stories and promoting African culture. Africa Magic has contributed tremendously to the development of film and TV by being one of the biggest employers of labour in the industry. Africa Magic is building the capacity of industry players, while also giving opportunities for African stories to be told in African voices. I can attest to how working with Africa Magic has contributed to my career growth.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...