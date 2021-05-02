The Federal Government has disbursed about N18 million to 1,799 beneficiaries in Kafinhausa Local Government Area of Jigawa, under its Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme is one of the four Social Investment Programmes (SIP) of the Federal Government.

The Information Officer in the local government council, Alhaji Muhammad Umar, made the disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen in Dutse on Saturday.

Umar said that each of the beneficiaries, selected from Balangu, Dumadumi, and Gafaya wards of the LGA, received N10,000.

He quoted the Coordinator, Special Intervention Programme (SIP) in the council area, Mr Umar Aliko, as noting that the gesture was aimed at improving the lives of the beneficiaries and lifting the most vulnerable groups out of poverty.

The statement also quoted the council Chairman, Alhaji Garba Abdullahi, as calling on the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money.

Abdullahi encouraged the beneficiaries to engage in petty businesses or improve their already-established small businesses.

NAN reports that CCT is a programme initiated by the federal government to reduce poverty through payment of a monthly stipend of N5,000 to each registered vulnerable beneficiary.

The programme is focused on responding to deficiencies in capacity and lack of investment in human capital, especially amongst the poorest citizens.

It is also designed to deliver timely and accessible cash transfers to beneficiaries and support development objectives and priorities to improve household consumption.

