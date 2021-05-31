A member of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, identified as Chima, 38, arrested by the police, has narrated how the outfit organised several attacks on prisons and unleashed mayhem on police and army in eastern part of Nigeria.

He said ESN is same thing with what the social media describes as “unknown gunmen.”

The less than six-minute video, according to the background interviewer was done wilfully to help police investigation on the increasing insecurity crises in the region.

Vanguard News Nigeria

