The Chairman, Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF), Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, has argued that it is not how many times Nigeria amends its constitution that will guarantee unity, development, peace and good governance, but how faithfully Nigerians follow the constitution and obey its provisions. Speaking yesterday in Jos, Plateau State, at the North Central public hearing on the review of the 1999 constitution, Lalong said every Nigerian ought to be the guardian and defender of the constitution.

“As citizens, we are the guardians and defenders of the constitution; we either make it work or fail by our actions or inactions. No one should be allowed to be above the constitution; at the same time, those in power or anyone privileged to implement any part of it should put no one beneath it. The rule of law must prevail at all times to guarantee peace,” he stated.

Lalong urged Nigerians to use the opportunity of the constitution review to answer very critical questions about the country. “Who are we? Where are we, and where are we going? How do we intend to get to our destination? What is our guiding philosophy as a people?

“We must be frank with one another and act with the best of intentions. That is the only way this exercise will make a difference and return our country to the path of development.”

He, however, charged the participants to conduct the discussion on the review within the context of the unity, stability, peace and progress and with open mind to every submission.

His words: “We should also not be ignorant of the desire of some internal or external forces to destabilise our nation by pushing their interests in the guise of promoting constitution review.

“We have to realise that there is no constitution that will ever resolve all our challenges as a people who are diverse in ethnic, religious and political affiliations.

In any case, the review of the constitution is a continuous exercise that will always arise in response to the demands of the times. What is important at the moment is to ensure that we work towards building national cohesion and stability.”

The Chairman of Plateau State Council of Traditional Ruler, the Gbong Gwom Jos, Jacob Gyang Buba, said the 1999 Constitution was not deep enough to address problems confronting the nation.



