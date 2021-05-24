…to post lawmakers outside their geopolitical zones By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja House of Representatives special committee on constitution review yesterday said that the zonal public hearing would hold between June 1 and 2, 2021 across the 6 geopolitical zones of the country.

To this end, the committee has invited the general public, executive and judicial bodies, traditional institutions, political parties, civil society organisations, professional bodies and all other stakeholders.

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives who is also the chairman of the special committee, Hon Ahmed Idris Wase, said each zone will have two centres.

READ ALSOKaduna govt allocates 4,359 plots, assigns some for accelerated development He further stated that the north central zone public hearing will hold in Jos, with Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa state and FCT, in attendance, while Lokoja will serve as the second centre, with Kogi, Niger and Kwara states.

“The northeast has Bauchi centre which is made up of Bauchi, Borno and Yobe states, while Yola centre has Adamawa, Taraba and Gombe states.

“The northwest centre is in Birnin Kebbi, with Kebbi, Zamfara and Sokoto states, while Kano centre wihich will hold on 2rd and 3rd June, with Kano, Kaduna, Katsina and Jigawa states.

“The Southeast which has Enugu centre, will host Enugu, Anambra and Ebonyi states, while Owerri centre will host Imo and Abia states.

“The South west with a centre in Akure, will host Ondo, Ekiti and Osun states, while Lagos centre will host Lagos, Oyo, and Ogun states.

“The South-south zone will hold in Asaba centre on 2rd and 3rd June comprising Delta, Bayelsa and Edo states, while Uyo centre holds on 1st and 2rd June, with Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Cross River states”, a statement Umar Puma, media aide to deputy Speaker stated.

Wase in the statement appealed to the members of the committee to always put Nigeria first.

He revealed that the members of the committee will be posted outside their zones to have a feeling of what obtains in other geopolitical zones.

“I’m appealing to you all to think only about Nigeria and work for Nigeria and ensure we deliver for our country the best constitution.

“We have an opportunity to write our names in gold. Let us not waste this golden opportunity as all eyes are on us,. We must ensure that we do not betrayed the confidence Nigerians have in us, he said.

