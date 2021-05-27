File: Women By Festus Ahon, ASABA HUNDREDS of women from Bayelsa, Delta and the Edo States, yesterday stormed the Asaba centre of the South-South zone of the proposed alteration of the 1999 constitution as amended, demanding 100 per cent oil derivation for oil-producing communities as against the 13 per cent presently being paid.

The women who were at the centre to amplify the voices of womenfolk in the proposed amended constitution said the sharing formula as enshrined in the amended constitution had become obsolete.

The women who were mobilized from various umbrellas, including the 100% Lobby Women for Democracy and the National Council for Women Societies (NCWS) participating in politics, under the United Nations charter, also demanded a 35 per cent affirmative action benchmark in politics.

Also read: Electricity consumers kick against proposed new tariffs The women insisted that the togetherness of Nigeria would depend largely on. the outcome of the constitutional review. Speaking on behalf of the women, Mrs Joyce Ogwuezi, said an all-inclusive spirit must be registered in the review.

Saying that certain Sections of the constitution must be expunged or reamended to stop gender inequality. Ogwuezi said Sections 48/49 must be reviewed to accommodate additional senatorial districts in the National Assembly for all states to be occupied by a woman each.

She said; “since 2015, the 35 per cent benchmark for the affirmative action for women in politics drastically dropped below 10 per cent. The envisaged new constitution must truly reflect the yearnings and aspirations of the Nigerian women for their representation in politics.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...