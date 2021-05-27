(From L) Inter Milan’s Vice-President Javier Zanetti, Inter Milan’s President Steven Zhang, Inter Milan’s Italian coach Antonio Conte, Inter Milan’s Sports Coordinator Gabriele Oriali and Inter Milan’s CEO Giuseppe Marotta hold the Scudetto Trophy as Inter players and staff celebrate winning the Serie A 2020-2021 championship after their last Italian Serie A football match Inter Milan vs Udinese on May 23, 2021 at the San Siro stadium in Milan. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)

Antonio Conte hailed his “journey” as Inter Milan coach on Thursday, the day after he quit the newly-crowned Italian champions amid clashes with the club’s cash-strapped Chinese owners. “What a journey during these two years! No excuses, no alibis, only work, work and work, with respect and courtesy,” wrote Conte on his Instagram account.

The former Chelsea and Juventus boss took over in May 2019 on a three-year contract worth a reported 12 million euros ($14 million) annually.

But the 51-year-old left the San Siro one year early after delivering Inter’s first Serie A title in 11 years.

Conte also thanked the fans for having “always felt their support and warmth” despite the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Italian media were tipping Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi as Conte’s successor.

Reports claim the 45-year-old ex-international striker could sign a two-year deal with Inter on Friday.



