By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja The Police Command in FCT has reassured residents of Abuja of adequate protection of lives and property.

The Police said the reassurance is necessitated by a viral publication in social media suggesting “Areas within the FCT vulnerable to Boko Haram attack “.

A statement by ASP Yusuf Mariam, Public Relations Officer said, “On the contrary, the Command has deployed overt and covert strategies to curb banditry and other criminal activities across the territory.

Also read: Insecurity in FCT: Police told us to have minimal activities on campus – Veritas Varsity VC “In addition, the Command has launched a renowned social engagement strategy to address the security concerns in the FCT.

“Hence, we enjoin members of the public to provide useful information to the Police and other security agencies rather than circulate messages capable of causing undue panic amongst the well-spirited residents of the FCT

“On this note, we wish to reaffirm our undeterred resolve towards the protection of lives and property within the Federal Capital Territory.

“The Command further implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653,08028940883 and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number: 09022222352.”

