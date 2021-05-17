The annual Conference of Nigeria Trade Associations (CONiTA 2021) that’s a multi-interface which provides a platform for divers trade associations and chambers of commerce, business regulators, policy makers and sustainability advocates across sectors and industries to share practical models and ideas that can harness the inherent status of trade associations for good governance, inclusive growth and shared prosperity in a society is set to hold. The date of the Conference is 19th May, 2021 at the LCCI Conference and Exhibition Centre, Lagos, Nigeria.

Mr. Nelson Obine, Convener and CEO of People Planet & Profit Media in a press statement commended corporate organization who has boost-up the conference through various support of kindness; including Guinness Nigeria, Nigeria Breweries, Wholemart Ventures and media organizations.

Nelson emphasized that the conference is only open to those that had earlier registered online through the given portal and shall uphold a hybrid mode participation being: virtual and physical with cognizance to COVID 19 safety precautions and the recent guideline of not more than 50 persons in a meeting/conferences. Online registration for participation had recorded unprecedented numbers he said further in the statement, and assured participants that they should be able to identify the place of trade associations for harnessing good governance, inclusive growth and shared prosperity in course of the discussions.

Expected speakers include Dr. Kayode Farinto, National Vice President, Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA); Mr. Babatunde Irukera, CEO of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Mr. Afolabi Adebayo Solebo, General Manager, Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA); Mrs. Taiwo Abiose, Head of Entrepreneurship Department, Lagos Ministry of Wealth Creation & Employment; Mr. Tony Peters, Management Consultant, Mr. Alexander Nwuba, President of the Aircraft Owner and Pilot Associations (IAOPA) of Nigeria and several entrepreneurs whom are members / leaders of diverse trade associations.

The Conference has held two editions since it started in year 2018 with theme “Harnessing the Power of Trade Associations for Good Governance, Inclusive Growth and Shared Prosperity”. The theme for 2019 was “Convergence of Informal Sector and Trade Associations for Sustainable Development”, both of them witnessed support and participation from diverse sectors and industry and becoming a voice in the drive for sustainable development.

SIGN: O.N.K. Akemu

Head, Organizing Committee,

CONiTA 2021,

Email: info@conita.org,ng

RSVP: 0802 892 3932

Website: https://www.conita.org.ng/

