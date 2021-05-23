Countries Where Football Is A Culture

What is the language of football? Happiness, adrenaline, you name it. Football is one of the world’s most unifying factors.

In a world where troubles persist, football is a source of happiness and sometimes, tears. With the recent win of our Nigerian brothers and sisters, Kelechi “Seniorman” Iheanacho, Ndidi Wilfred, and Asisat Oshoala, this article takes a look at some of the countries where football is a culture.

Brazil

Home to Pele, Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos, Neymar Jr, and many other legends, football is synonymous with Brazil. With five World Cups, it is one of the most successful national teams in the world. A terror on the pitch, the national team boasts of superstars that have made a name in world football. Every single position of the Brazilian national team has about two or more superstar players both in their league or plying their trade abroad fighting for a shirt.

Even though England invented football, Brazilians’ passion for football is parallel to none. This is why they are the only team to be part of every world cup competition ever held. Today, it is impossible to separate football from Brazilian culture. Brazilians discuss not only football during the 90-minute game but it is a topic of conversation with friends, family, and the media all year long. This is how crazy Brazilians can be about football.

Argentina

Football is the most popular sport in Argentina and it also forms part of the culture of the country. From the ’80s till date, Argentina boasts of players that dazzle football followers all over the world. Players like Diego Maradona, Roberto Baggio, Batistuta, Lionel Messi, Kun Aguero and host of other stars are Argentines.

The Argentine team is one of the eight teams that has won the world cup in 1978 and 1986 (the famous hand of goal by Maradona).

Football plays an important part in the life of these Argentines. This is clear in the way stadiums used to be filled up by supporters whenever the Argentine national team is playing any match. Since the ’80s, Argentina has been among the dominant force of world football. They have always been among the favourites to win in any world football competition and this is because of the stars they produce and still produce in the round leather game.

Spain

Spain is another country that is football crazy. Football is the country’s national sport, and it is being said that Spanish fans are the most fanatic fans in world football. Because of the population’s love for football, it is assumed that every town has a football field.

The passion, tenacity, power with which Spanish players dominate and play their games is worthy to be emulated by every other national team. They have a unique style of play, which they are known for all over the world. They dominate and control the midfield and rarely allow their opponent to have the ball. They dictate the game for themselves and their opponents as well. This is how good the Spanish team can be at their prime. They have great passers of the ball like Xavi Hernandez, Xabi Alonso, Andrés Iniesta, Cesc Fàbregas “Fabripass” as he is fondly called. These guys can be so good that when creating chances, they measure the heights of the person in the position to score before making crosses.

Nigeria

Nigeria deserves a mention because some of the world’s best players come from here. From the era of Christain Chukwu, Samsia Siasia, Mutui Adepoju, Finidi George, Austin Jay-Jay Okacha, Kanu Nwankwo till the current era, Nigeria has produced stars that can be a match to their European counterparts in the game of football.

The national team has brought a lot of glory to this nation and Africa at large from the time of the Green Eagles to the current Super Eagles.

The Green Eagles were known for their famous, glorious victory in 1980 beating Algeria 3-0 to win the African Cup of Nations. At that time, the team comprised all-home-based players selected from the Nigeria premier league, of which Christian Chukwu captained the side. The Super Eagles team also won it in 1994 and 2013, respectively.

These two generations of Nigerian football history had and still being the dominant force in Africa football history. Like other world football, especially European counterparts, Nigeria has always being a tough team to play against.

This was vindicated in the ways these Nigerian players execute their matches. The passion in which they play whenever they put on that green and white kits, shows how dedicated and determined they always have been to bring glory to this great nation.

They see this as an honour to represent their national team whenever called upon.

The Nigeria football national team can not be complete without US ’94, Korea/Japan 2002, France ’98, and Olympic ’96 football history. These were mainly the events that have brought a lot of football history to Nigeria and Africa.

