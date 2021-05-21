By Funmi Ajumobi The Managing Director of Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Mr Ahmed Raza has said that during the period the Covid-19 pandemic was ravaging the world and businesses badly affected, it was a blessing in disguise for the organisation; saying that it was the time the hotel embarked on a massive renovation exercise.

Mr Raza said the need for the renovation came up because some parts of the hotel were outdated and to also keep up with the business trends in Lagos.

The renovation of Radisson Blu situated in Victoria Island has further positioned the hotel as a market leader and has continued to engage more global corporate clients now that the rooms are of international standard.

“Renovating not only restores the house but restores the story. We can proudly say that we have renovated 160 standard rooms and already in the process of renovating our 10 suites. We had renovated our swimming pool area and our bar is top-notch in town. Fortunately and unfortunately, Covid-19 gave us that space to renovate. As we get into our normal mode of working, we will see more benefits of innovation.

READ ALSO: Ban On Open Grazing: Miyetti Allah patron backs southern governors stand “For optimal results on the renovation venture, we collaborated with some project leaders from South Africa and the result has been excellent. We have a project that we are proud of because our guests are really loving what we are doing. They are saying yes to the new change with great feedback from our corporate clients. We have five hotels in Lagos and we have renovated and upgraded all our products,” he added.

On affordability, Raza said the project upgrade had cost the company a lot of money but they are also careful at the same time not to outprice themselves. “We are very competitive in the market but at the same time, we make sure we offer the same value for money that the guests are spending in the hotel. Our prices must have gone up, but at the same time, the experiences have gone up. It is top notch.”

Talking about safety in the new world, he explained that the safety and security of guests and employees are of utmost priority. “We are a proud partner with SGS globally; one of the leading hotel safety brands. We are also proud to be the first hotel in West Africa to have passed the comprehensive safety protocol test. We have the required sanitisation stations.”

Advising others in the hospitality business especially in this new world, Raza recommended that people in the hospitality business should invest in safety and security to ensure they operate in a very secure and safe environment, adding that hospitality always demands a special appeal after some period of time.

“Keep rethinking your strategies. Keep coming up with new ways to satisfy your guests because a dissatisfied guest can be a major hindrance in your progress. So keep renovating, keep innovating.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

