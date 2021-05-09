***To mark Eid in State House Muhammadu Buhari By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja As Muslims in Nigeria join others globally in preparations towards Eid-Al-Fitr, a day that is celebrated to mark the end of Ramadan, the month of fasting, President Muhammadu Buhari has again canceled this year’s traditional Sallah homage to the Presidential Villa by religious, community and political leaders due due to the global Coronavirus crisis.

The President also directed that all celebrations be limited because of the pandemic.

President Buhari in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, on Sunday in Abuja said that the First Family, his personal aides, members of cabinet and Service Chiefs who choose to remain in Abuja will congregate in full compliance with COVID-19 protocols at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa to observe the Eid prayers. Time fixed for the prayer is 9:00am.

“Thereafter, there will be no traditional Sallah homage to the President by religious, community and political leaders.

ALSO READ: Workers’ Salary: Buhari committed to welfare of Nigerian workers, APC tells PDP ”As was the case last year, the President encourages such leaders to be content with modest celebrations at home in view of the pandemic,” the statement said.

President Buhari specially thanked the Ulama (Islamic Clerics) and all other religious (Muslim, Christian) leaders who continue to pray for the wellbeing of the nation and its people.

The President also condoled with all who lost family members due to what he described as the ”madness” going on in parts of the country.

He called on all local leaders to talk to their youths and warn them against being used to incite and foment violence.

“If we attack institutions guarding us,” the President wonders, “who will protect us in future emergencies?”

Vanguard News Nigeria

