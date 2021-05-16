The National Museum of Unity, Enugu, says it will no longer hold the proposed activities to mark 2021 International Museum Day on May 18.

The Curator, Mr John Kachikwu, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Enugu that the activities will be put on hold due to a directive from the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 limiting the number of persons in a gathering.

“We do not want to flout the PTF directive that limits the number of persons in a gathering to 50.

“So we are shifting the event to a new date which will be communicated later.

NAN reports that the theme of this year’s International Museum Day is “The Future of Museums: Recover and

Reimagine”.

The International Council of Museums (ICOM) established International Museum Day in 1977 to increase public

awareness of the role of museums in the development of society. It is celebrated annually every May 18.





