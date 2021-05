[FILES] A building of the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) is pictured, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Lagos, Nigeria May 7, 2020. Picture taken May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday said the country recorded additional 29 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections to 165,807.

The NCDC made the announcement via its official Twitter handle on Wednesday morning.

It said the 29 new infections were registered from two states; Lagos reported 18 new cases, while Rivers State had 11 new cases.

“Today’s report includes 0 case from Plateau, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Sokoto, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Ondo, Ekiti and Imo States. FCT is yet to report,” it stated.

The health agency noted that as of May, 18, 165,807 cases had been confirmed, 156,420 cases treated and discharged, while 2,067 deaths were recorded in the country.

It noted that the agency had tested 1,977,479 people since the beginning of the pandemic on Feb. 27, 2020.

The agency said a multi-sectoral National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

Meanwhile, the NCDC said home-based care was to be provided for COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms on the advice of trained and designated health workers.

“Patients and caregivers must adhere strictly to the home-based isolation criteria and other infection prevention and control measures,” it advised.

While urging Nigerians to take responsibility for themselves and their families, the agency said physical distancing was one of the most effective methods to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“Always maintain a physical distance of at least 2 metres between yourself and others; especially when in public spaces,” it urged.

