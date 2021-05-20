[FILES] NCDC Director General, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu PHOTO: Twitter

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 43 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 165,852.

The NCDC stated this on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The agency said 36 people were reported to have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Resolved cases increased by 35 from one the previous day.

It stated that there were no new death linked to the virus in the past 24 hours in the country.

The NCDC noted that the new infections were from six states; 19 in Lagos, 14 in Rivers, 5 in Katsina, 5 in Jigawa and 1 case each in Kano and Oyo.

“Today’s report includes 0 case report from Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, FCT, Nasarawa, Ogun, Osun and Ondo States,” it added.

With the new update, the agency said the COVID-19 infections tally in the country reached 165,852 on Wednesday, while the death toll from the virus stands at 2,067 and the number of recovered patients is now 156,456 in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory as the virus continues to spread across the world.

The NCDC stated that the agency had tested 1,977,479 people since the beginning of the pandemic on Feb. 27, 2020.

It added that a multi-sectoral National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

It, however, said there were over 7,000 active cases in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that between April 12 and May 9, the country recorded the lowest monthly infection and death tally in one year.

Only five deaths were recorded in the last four weeks reviewed by the agency on its weekly data update on COVID-19, while a total of 1, 626 infections were recorded during the same period.

The latest monthly review is lower than that of April 2020, when there were 1,793 cases and 56 deaths in total.

