The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) registered 41 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 165,702. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

It stated that the 41 new infections were from six states of the federation and the FCT, with no new coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours.

The NCDC said that 16 of the new infections were in Lagos, 14 in Yobe, three new cases each in Rivers and the FCT, two cases each in Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa, while one case was in Edo.

It added that the number of COVID-19-linked deaths stood at 2,066 and confirmed infections stood at 165,702 since the beginning of the disease in the country.

The public health agency said 13 people have recovered after testing negative to the virus in the last 24 hours across isolation centres in the country.

The NCDC said that 7,196 cases were still active in the country.

The health agency stated that the country had tested 1,977,479 people since the outbreak of the pandemic in February 2020.

It added that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities.





