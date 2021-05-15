The Bayelsa government has announced the imposition of curfew from 8 pm to 6 am, daily, to prevent the spread of the new wave of coronavirus in the state.

Chief Ayibaina Duba, Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, announced the development in a statement issued in Yenagoa, on Friday.

He said the measure was a precautionary step aimed at protecting public health.

Duba explained that security agencies had been directed to enforce the directive which takes effect from Saturday, May 15.

“As part of proactive measures to prevent the spread of the surging trait of the new variants of COVID-19, Bayelsa State Government hereby imposes a dusk to dawn curfew from 8pm to 6 am daily.

“The curfew takes effect from Saturday 15th May 2021 until further notice.

“In view of this development, movements within and out of the state through the major entry points are prohibited during the hours of the curfew.

“Areas affected mostly, include, Bayelsa/Delta States’ boundary at Adagbabiri, GloryLand Drive at Igbogene, and Bayelsa/Rivers States’ boundary at Mbiama.

“Relevant security agencies have been mobilised to enforce the curfew.

“Commuters and members of the public are advised to take note of this development, “Duba stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

