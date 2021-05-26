The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 37 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 166,098.

The NCDC made this known on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the country has continued to report fewer Coronavirus cases with 37 cases on Tuesday, down from Monday’s count of 42.

The centre said that four new COVID-19 deaths were also reported, bringing the death toll in the country to 2,071.

It said that the number of COVID-19 fresh cases continued to out number recoveries, as the country recorded 36 recoveries.

The NCDC said that the total number of active cases now stood at 7,499.

ALSO READ: On 5G, the world will move on without Nigeria It said that the 37 new cases were recorded in five states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with Lagos leading with 29; Akwa Ibom- three; FCT two; while Gombe, Kaduna and Kano recorded one each respectively.

The agency noted that the Tuesday’s report included zero case from Ekiti, Imo, Nasarawa, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, and Sokoto, while, data from Akwa Ibom, were for three days.

According to it, 166,098 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed, which include 2,071 deaths and 156,528 discharges.

The NCDC, however, said that over 90,590 additional tests were completed in one week.

It said that Nigeria had now conducted 2,093,243 tests since the first case of COVID-19 was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.

The centre added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level two, had continued to coordinate the national response activities.

