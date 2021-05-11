Secretary General to the Federation/Chairman Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha. By Omeiza Ajayi The Presidential Steering Committee PSC on COVID-19 has disclosed that the audiovisual clip of the erstwhile National Coordinator under the defunct Presidential Taskforce PTF on COVID-19 circulating on the social media, is an old video and has nothing to do with the recent guidelines released.

“PSC states unequivocally that the recently released Implementation Guidelines is a reissue of the guidelines published on April 27, 2020 and not new as being speculated but to reinforce existing provisions of the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations, 2021 to serve as a reminder that COVID-19 is still virulent”, Director, Information, in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation OSGF, Mr Willie Bassey said on Tuesday night.

“The Presidential Steering Committee urges the public to disregard the old video of PTF circulating on the social media and to comply with Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions on COVID-19 in all their activities to avoid a surge as being experienced in some parts of the world”.

The PSC had on Monday issued the Phase 4 of the phased eased lockdown, reinstituting all measures under the Phase 3 of the lockdown.

Accordingly, the PSC said “effective from 00:01 hours of Tuesday, 11th May, 2021, this Phase Four of the phased restriction of movements shall come into effect:

“Restrictions on mass gatherings outside workplace settings, with a maximum number of 50 people in enclosed spaces (weddings, funerals etc.). Approved gatherings must be held with physical distancing measures and other nonpharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) in place and enforced;

READ ALSO: We’ll tackle attacks on security personnel with overwhelming force – FG “Enforcement of mandatory requirements for a 7-day quarantine for all international passengers arriving from all countries, while institutional quarantine for international passengers arriving from specific high burden countries;

“Enforce temperature checks and “No-Mask, No-Entry” policy in all public settings, workplace buildings, businesses, places of worship, recreational facilities, markets and motor parks. Access to government and commercial premises should be denied for persons not wearing facemasks;

“Maintain restriction on resumption to work of government staff from GL.12 and below;

“Limit government meetings to virtual platforms as much as possible while maintaining restrictions on physical meetings including official trips, oversight visits and board meetings until further notice;

“Event centres, bars and night clubs shall remain closed until further notice; and

Restaurants to provide eat-in at 50% capacity and provide takeaways, drive throughs and home delivery.

“The nationwide curfew imposed from 12 Midnight to 04:00am remains in force”.

It added that there are no formal restrictions on movement within the country while both international and domestic travelers must abide by all existing protocols earlier issued by the PSC.

