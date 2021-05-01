The move is part of strict measures to stop travellers to Australia from the world’s second-most populous nation as it contends with a surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths.

Health minister Greg Hunt announced that anyone attempting to defy the new rules would be hit with fines of up to 66,600 Australian dollars ($51,800), five years in prison, or both, the Australian Associated Press reported.

“The government does not make these decisions lightly,” Hunt said in a statement. “However, it is critical the integrity of the Australian public health and quarantine systems is protected and the number of Covid-19 cases in quarantine facilities is reduced to a manageable level.”

The government will reconsider the restrictions on May 15.