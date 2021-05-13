Heathrow Airport …Lesser Hajj returnees to undergo compulsory 7 days isolation By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Gabriel Olawale As part of measures to prevent infection and possible spread of deadly new COVID-19 variants, the Lagos State Government has placed 14 countries under close monitoring.

Recall that the state had earlier placed all emergency facilities in the state on red alert to pick up early trends that may suggest a fresh wave of infections.

The state Commissioner of Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who announced this on Wednesday at a media briefing said the measure became necessary following the discovery of variants from banned countries within another country.

Abayomi said Lagos will begin to monitor movement of people from Canada, USA, France, Germany, Netherlands, Togo, Ghana, Cameroun, Angola, South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda.

The Federal government had earlier placed a ban on travellers from Brazil, India and Turkey, warning that non-compliant airlines would be penalised.

Abayomi, who also stated that Lagos will ensure that Nigerians returning from lesser hajj observed compulsory 7-days self-isolation, warned that the state will not hesitate to prosecute anybody who failed to comply with the directive irrespective of status in society.

He stressed that possible events that could trigger a third wave include general laxity, false sense of security and non-adherence to guidelines, religious holidays, COVID fatigue, entry of mutations and variants.

Abayomi said the prevention of the third wave of COVID-19 will be carried out along five pillars strategy.

“The state government has developed a five pillar strategies for curbing a potential third wave in Lagos. These includes, ensuring that all travellers carry out COVID-19 tests while also introduce PCR test to determine variants and mandatory 7-day quarantine. We are also going to utilise EKOTELEMED to monitor confirmed cases and provide telemedicine services.

READ ALSO: Company Income Tax increases by N97.05bn in Q1, 2021 ― NBS “We are going to be sensitising Lagosians on the importance of non-pharmaceutical interventions such as handwashing, social distancing, thresholds for public gathering, discourage super spreader events.

“Our oxygen supply approach will be in two phases, outsource oxygen plants to private partners and PPP for 700 cylinders/ day oxygen plant while also increase number of vaccine doses administered by leveraging the private sector.”

“Landmark, Agidingbi, Gbagada, FCC, Lagoon and Onikan Isolation Centres have been shut down while Amour II and Gbagada Isolation Centres are being re-activated.

“Of the total 554 bed capacity, 550 beds are currently available. “Also there is a decrease in number of patients who require oxygen therapy at IDH, Yaba.

Following the reduction in number of positive cases, the use of oxygen has reduced from an average of 300 bottles per day in January 2021 to 60 bottles per day in April 2021.”

Abayomi confirmed that Lagos state had so far recorded 58,611 confirmed cases while 54,049 recovered into the community and 4,346 cases were admitted of which 3,906 were discharged as the state recorded 354 death.

