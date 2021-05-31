Crayon | Image: Thrill NG

Crayon’s high-powered records have secured him a special spot in Nigeria’s pop market over the last two years. The musician shines over coherent, vibrant production on his 2019 debut EP, the cheekily titled Cray Cray, where he revels in finding pockets of joy in seemingly everyday content.

After struggling to get admission at the Nigeria University. Crayon quit school and signed a deal with Don Jazzy and Baby Fresh. Crayon effortlessly got the limelight to sway in his direction. This is because of the experience and technique the budding artist executes his tracks with.

His breakthrough single “So Fine” is based on a lover’s sweet promises to his lady. The beat is in perfect shape, and when the hook “call my number, I go answer, oh eh” comes in, the mastery of space and time is at a degree usually attributed to Afropop icons Wizkid, P-Square, and Wande Coal.

So fine



Crayon draws inspiration from Westlife, 2 faces and Wizkid. Growing up, his father used to sell music CDs so Crayon had access to a lot of music.Crayon mastered stage performance from his father who was also an MC on the side.

Tracks by Crayon

Aye O



Confidence



Unusual



Gock Am



Related