Cristiano Ronaldo will not return to his boyhood club, Sporting Lisbon in the summer, his super agent Jorge Mendes has said.

The comment by Mendes comes after the Juventus forward’s mother, Dolores Aveiro insisted she would try to convince him to come back to the Portuguese club.

Ronaldo, 36, has one year remaining on his contract at Juventus but has been linked with a departure this summer to Manchester United, PSG and Sporting, the club where he began his senior career, India Today reports.

After Sporting Lisbon clinched the Portuguese title for the first time since 2002 on Tuesday, Ronaldo’s mother Aveiro said “next year he (Ronaldo) will play in Alvalade (Sporting’s stadium).”

However, his agent stated that Ronaldo’s career plans do not go through Portugal: “Cristiano is very proud of Sporting winning the championship, as he has demonstrated publicly,” Mendes told Portuguese newspaper Record.

“But at the moment, his career plans do not go through Portugal.”

Ronaldo leads the way in the Serie A goalscoring charts this term with 28 goals, but his club Juventus could miss out on the Champions League next season.

Additionally, BBC reports that some Manchester City fans are convinced they’ve got the new Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks. A number of Manchester City fans have taken to Twitter to rave about Ferran Torres in wake of his amazing Premier League display on Friday night.

The 21-year-old joined Manchester City last summer in a reported £21million move from Valencia and has enjoyed a superb maiden season at the Etihad.

He has already clocked up 34 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side, registering 13 goals and three assists.

City drew level through a deflected Joao Cancelo effort on 39 minutes and Torres grabbed his first three minutes later.

However, Newcastle went in level at the break after Joelinton converted a penalty deep into first-half injury time.

A frantic spell just after the hour mark saw Joe Willock put the hosts ahead, again through the penalty spot, before a quickfire double from Torres on 64 and 66 minutes gave Manchester City the win.

Come full time, some Manchester City fans were marvelled by what they’d seen from Torres, and compared his style of play to Cristiano Ronaldo.

