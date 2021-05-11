… recovers locally made pistols , 99 wraps of cocaine ,other hard drugs By Ike Uchechukwu The Cross River State Police Command have arrested two Cameroonian Nationals for their allegedly involvement in illegal arms dealing while parading 38 others for sundry crime in the state .

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Sikiru Akande disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday at the Command Headquarters, Diamond Hills, Calabar while parading the 40 suspects.

CP Akande while parading the suspects said it was high time those involved in drug peddling desist from it as and his team will stop at nothing to deal with them mercilessly .

He said that most of those involved in crime were either on one substance or the other which serves as a “morale /ego booster” for them to commit the crime.

His words:” I want to thank the good people for thier support thus far because we have enjoyed cooperation from the people of Cross River especially the governor,Prof Ben Ayade who responded when a natural disaster destroyed some part of our Command.

” The support has emboldened us further to dig deep and do more in our duty of ensuring that Cross River remains peaceful and crime free .We are all aware of the security challenges in the South-East and South -South ,as well as the country in general .

” We are proactive in our approach as we will not sit down and fold our arms and allows “them” to eat us up, we are working assiduously to make sure crime is is nipped in the bud before it is committed .

“Hard drugs play major role in aiding men of the underworld ,they use many substances to boost their ego to commit these dastardly acts but we have heightened our patrols as we have also keyed into the Inspector General of Police agenda of reducing crime and criminality to it’s barest minimum .

Today,we have paraded 40 person suspected to be involved in various crimes who were arrested within the period under review ( two weeks) ,and we will continue to do more to make sure that Cross River and Calabar in particular remains and maintains it’s status of the peaceful state and city in Nigeria ,” Akande assured .

Speaking with the Cameroonian arrested for thier alleged involvement in arms dealing ,they confessed that they wanted to buy arms and go back to their base in Cameroon .

Two of them ,Ojong Valentine 28 and Ayuk Serge Enow 35 said truly they came to Calabar to buy arms from one Ogbuagu Emmanuel before they were arrested by the police .

Vanguard also learned that the locally made pistols ,99 pieces of cocaine ,65 pieces of “Thailand”,100 wraps ( different sizes) of Indian hemo amongst other were recovered from the 40 suspects.

Akande called on the traditional Rulers ,community/youth leaders as well as religious leaders not to see security challenges as a problem of the police alone but should be viewed from a general approach that needs high level of commitment from all and sundry .

Like this: Like Loading...