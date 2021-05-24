Liyel Imoke By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar Former governor of Cross River, Sen. Liyel Imoke has asserted that God forbid the state has a “food on the table” governor come 2023.

Imoke made the assertion during stakeholders/ National Assembly Caucus Meeting held of the People’s Democratic Party ,PDP, at Transcorp hotel weekend in Calabar .

The former governor also berated those making insinuations that he collected 2 billion naira to install a governor before leaving office adding that it was an Insult to his person as such a thing never happened.

His words: ” We are going to return Cross River State to what it was before they scattered it ,we remain a PDP state ,the movement of one person does not change that fact .

“Many of the people who are claiming that they have moved have not even really joined ,but we are handing over the party to the youths come 2023.

” Even the courtesy of being informed was never extended to me neither did they consult , they accused me of collecting money to put the governor in place ,what an insult. It’s a very big insult for anyone to make such accusation.

“When they came, did they even have money for elections ,they never had money for the election ,now they want to damage your name and reputation ,I have been insulted enough .

“I usually don’t talk too much because I didn’t want to fuel any crises ,but God forbid that we the next government should be a government of food on the table .

“The next governor would be a person of integrity, go and tell them that the original PDP is back and the national leadership is firmly behind us ,they have not seen anything yet ,we have professors of politics and political engineers in our party and seated here today,” Imoke said

