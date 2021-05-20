Ayade. Photo/TWITTER/SENBENAYADE

Cross Rivers State Governor Ben Ayade has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Aayde announced his decision on Thursday morning in a meeting with six APC governors who visited him at the Government House.

The governors who visited Ayade include Governors of Kebbi, Imo, Yobe, Plateau, Jigawa and Ekiti State.

PDP spokesman Kola Ologbodiyan had said the All Progressives Congress is embarking on a wild goose chase by going after Ayade.

He said the Cross River State Governor as a Committed party member was aware of measures put in place by the leadership of the PDP, the Governor Aminu Tambuwual-led PDP Governors Forum and the Senator Bukola Saraki-led Reconciliation and Strategy Committee to make him comfortable within the party’s fold.

Ologbondiyan said, “The APC Governors, as usual, went to Cross River as part of their jamboree. How can a party which has failed to hold congresses and a convention for over one year attract a committed PDP member who is at home with a structured party?

“The APC should be made aware that Governor Ayade has assured our party of his unalloyed loyalty.”





