Crossword for teabreak

Crossword

Puzzle

ACROSS

1 Hot chocolate drink?

6 Breakfast dish with chopped meat

10 Furious

13 Softball misplay

14 Manuscript sheet

15 Letters in some church names

16 *Alternative to a stud (notice letters 4 to 7 in this answer)

18 Big Apple initials

19 ___ with a kiss

20 Lead-in to “girl!”

21 Watercolors and such

23 *German women’s tennis great (5 to 7)

27 Bob or bun

30 New ___, Louisiana

31 Sleep concern

32 Human rights lawyer Clooney

33 *”Creature” that makes many children laugh (5 to 9)

39 Capital west of Stockholm

40 Where Christmas lights are hung

42 Some instrumental music compositions

46 Letter flourishes

47 *Occasional residence (4 to 7)

50 Former WNBA coach Dunn

51 Beers brewed using warm fermentation

52 Delay

55 Purge (of)

56 Like many strudels, or the starred answers?

61 Wile E. Coyote’s explosive

62 Shouldered

63 Actor Keach

64 In the past

65 Wait in neutral

66 Lake vessel

DOWN

1 “I’m indifferent”

2 Top Olympic prize, in Spain

3 Crunchy Italian appetizer

4 Desire

5 Word after “Bay” or “gray”

6 Massive crowd

7 Comedian Wong

8 Avarice, for one

9 Monopolize

10 Chanted phrase

11 “The Joy Luck Club” author

12 They won’t keep you up at night

14 Worry

17 Plus

20 Number that only goes up

21 “Eureka!”

22 Engrossed

24 “I wanna be there!” mentality, briefly

25 Name hidden in “out of range”

26 “Maybe later”

28 Camcorder button

29 “Fifty Shades of Grey” star Johnson

32 Latin for “I love”

34 Aspiring atty.’s exam

35 “What ___ is new?”

36 Roadwork goop

37 Scheme that makes a villain say “Mwahaha!”

38 APR-reducing loan

41 ID often assigned around birth

42 Leonidas I led its army

43 Lubricating

44 Must

45 Billboards, essentially

46 “Treat Yo’ ___” (“Parks and Recreation” catchphrase)

48 Cologne’s waterway

49 Mechanical learning

53 ___ jockey

54 Beauty supply chain

56 Org. concerned with cybercrime

57 Reel’s partner

58 Surfing destination?

59 Earth-friendly prefix

60 Turn blue, in a way

Solution

