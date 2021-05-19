Crossword for teabreak
Crossword
Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Hot chocolate drink?
6 Breakfast dish with chopped meat
10 Furious
13 Softball misplay
14 Manuscript sheet
15 Letters in some church names
16 *Alternative to a stud (notice letters 4 to 7 in this answer)
18 Big Apple initials
19 ___ with a kiss
20 Lead-in to “girl!”
21 Watercolors and such
23 *German women’s tennis great (5 to 7)
27 Bob or bun
30 New ___, Louisiana
31 Sleep concern
32 Human rights lawyer Clooney
33 *”Creature” that makes many children laugh (5 to 9)
39 Capital west of Stockholm
40 Where Christmas lights are hung
42 Some instrumental music compositions
46 Letter flourishes
47 *Occasional residence (4 to 7)
50 Former WNBA coach Dunn
51 Beers brewed using warm fermentation
52 Delay
55 Purge (of)
56 Like many strudels, or the starred answers?
61 Wile E. Coyote’s explosive
62 Shouldered
63 Actor Keach
64 In the past
65 Wait in neutral
66 Lake vessel
DOWN
1 “I’m indifferent”
2 Top Olympic prize, in Spain
3 Crunchy Italian appetizer
4 Desire
5 Word after “Bay” or “gray”
6 Massive crowd
7 Comedian Wong
8 Avarice, for one
9 Monopolize
10 Chanted phrase
11 “The Joy Luck Club” author
12 They won’t keep you up at night
14 Worry
17 Plus
20 Number that only goes up
21 “Eureka!”
22 Engrossed
24 “I wanna be there!” mentality, briefly
25 Name hidden in “out of range”
26 “Maybe later”
28 Camcorder button
29 “Fifty Shades of Grey” star Johnson
32 Latin for “I love”
34 Aspiring atty.’s exam
35 “What ___ is new?”
36 Roadwork goop
37 Scheme that makes a villain say “Mwahaha!”
38 APR-reducing loan
41 ID often assigned around birth
42 Leonidas I led its army
43 Lubricating
44 Must
45 Billboards, essentially
46 “Treat Yo’ ___” (“Parks and Recreation” catchphrase)
48 Cologne’s waterway
49 Mechanical learning
53 ___ jockey
54 Beauty supply chain
56 Org. concerned with cybercrime
57 Reel’s partner
58 Surfing destination?
59 Earth-friendly prefix
60 Turn blue, in a way
Solution
