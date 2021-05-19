CrosswordWorld News

ACROSS

  1 Hot chocolate drink?

  6 Breakfast dish with chopped meat

 10 Furious

 13 Softball misplay

 14 Manuscript sheet

 15 Letters in some church names

 16 *Alternative to a stud (notice letters 4 to 7 in this answer)

 18 Big Apple initials

 19 ___ with a kiss

 20 Lead-in to “girl!”

 21 Watercolors and such

 23 *German women’s tennis great (5 to 7)

 27 Bob or bun

 30 New ___, Louisiana

 31 Sleep concern

 32 Human rights lawyer Clooney

 33 *”Creature” that makes many children laugh (5 to 9)

 39 Capital west of Stockholm

 40 Where Christmas lights are hung

 42 Some instrumental music compositions

 46 Letter flourishes

 47 *Occasional residence (4 to 7)

 50 Former WNBA coach Dunn

 51 Beers brewed using warm fermentation

 52 Delay

 55 Purge (of)

 56 Like many strudels, or the starred answers?

 61 Wile E. Coyote’s explosive

 62 Shouldered

 63 Actor Keach

 64 In the past

 65 Wait in neutral

 66 Lake vessel

DOWN

  1 “I’m indifferent”

  2 Top Olympic prize, in Spain

  3 Crunchy Italian appetizer

  4 Desire

  5 Word after “Bay” or “gray”

  6 Massive crowd

  7 Comedian Wong

  8 Avarice, for one

  9 Monopolize

 10 Chanted phrase

 11 “The Joy Luck Club” author

 12 They won’t keep you up at night

 14 Worry

 17 Plus

 20 Number that only goes up

 21 “Eureka!”

 22 Engrossed

 24 “I wanna be there!” mentality, briefly

 25 Name hidden in “out of range”

 26 “Maybe later”

 28 Camcorder button

 29 “Fifty Shades of Grey” star Johnson

 32 Latin for “I love”

 34 Aspiring atty.’s exam

 35 “What ___ is new?”

 36 Roadwork goop

 37 Scheme that makes a villain say “Mwahaha!”

 38 APR-reducing loan

 41 ID often assigned around birth

 42 Leonidas I led its army

 43 Lubricating

 44 Must

 45 Billboards, essentially

 46 “Treat Yo’ ___” (“Parks and Recreation” catchphrase)

 48 Cologne’s waterway

 49 Mechanical learning

 53 ___ jockey

 54 Beauty supply chain

 56 Org. concerned with cybercrime

 57 Reel’s partner

 58 Surfing destination?

 59 Earth-friendly prefix

 60 Turn blue, in a way

Solution


