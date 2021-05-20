Crossword for teabreak

Crossword

Puzzle

ACROSS

1 Old-fashioned screen?

6 Magma, after it erupts

10 Like a single singer

14 “Too many cooks spoil the broth,” e.g.

15 Receptive

16 Lacking substance

17 Deck for telling the future

18 2D version of a children’s game?

20 DIY move rental

22 Diplomat such as Linda Thomas-Greenfield, briefly

23 Breakfast on a South Florida island?

27 Ultimate function

28 Quantity

29 Univ. near Albany

30 “What’s up, ___?” (Bugs Bunny)

31 Greek goddess of victory

32 Untainted by

35 Barbers’ gathering?

41 Steamy spots

42 Consume literature

43 Knock loudly

46 Nickname for Theodore

47 Garlicky shrimp dish

49 Countries that fight with each other?

51 Booty that pirates store near their booties?

53 Unused, as a bedroom

54 Theater awards

55 How some people visit the vet?

57 Game with settlers

62 Ones or elevens, in blackjack

63 Golden Fleece ship

64 Large venue

65 Mascara target

66 Put away

67 Underprivileged

DOWN

1 Butter portion

2 Accessibility law, briefly

3 Golfer’s benchmark

4 Sense of self

5 Not stay away

6 Diet-friendly, on a food label

7 Best possible grade

8 ___ scallopini

9 Line-forming insect

10 Endure

11 “Dang it!”

12 “In this way”

13 How freelancers typically work

19 Next year’s senior

21 Strike … or a batter’s success

23 German philosopher Immanuel

24 Arab leader

25 Oxen restraint

26 What you can do when you don’t know

27 Sword with a French name

29 WNBA arbiters

32 Affectionate

33 Basis of some COVID vaccines

34 Untamed

36 Shiny fabric

37 Stage signals

38 Striped Disney fish

39 Crime boss

40 Alter, theoretically for the better

43 Mischief-maker

44 Woolly Andean animal

45 Cupboard stack

47 Underhanded

48 MRI alternative

50 Like the city Limerick

51 Beatnik’s beat source

52 Give funding to

54 Pastry that may be filled with berries

56 Owns

58 Exist

59 Informal shirt

60 Black-___-white cookies

61 Aye’s opposite

Solution

