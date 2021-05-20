CrosswordWorld News

Crossword for teabreak

Crossword

Puzzle

ACROSS 

 1 Old-fashioned screen?

  6 Magma, after it erupts

 10 Like a single singer

 14 “Too many cooks spoil the broth,” e.g.

 15 Receptive

 16 Lacking substance

 17 Deck for telling the future

 18 2D version of a children’s game?

 20 DIY move rental

 22 Diplomat such as Linda Thomas-Greenfield, briefly

 23 Breakfast on a South Florida island?

 27 Ultimate function

 28 Quantity

 29 Univ. near Albany

 30 “What’s up, ___?” (Bugs Bunny)

 31 Greek goddess of victory

 32 Untainted by

 35 Barbers’ gathering?

 41 Steamy spots

 42 Consume literature

 43 Knock loudly

 46 Nickname for Theodore

 47 Garlicky shrimp dish

 49 Countries that fight with each other?

 51 Booty that pirates store near their booties?

 53 Unused, as a bedroom

 54 Theater awards

 55 How some people visit the vet?

 57 Game with settlers

 62 Ones or elevens, in blackjack

 63 Golden Fleece ship

 64 Large venue

 65 Mascara target

 66 Put away

 67 Underprivileged

DOWN

  1 Butter portion

  2 Accessibility law, briefly

  3 Golfer’s benchmark

  4 Sense of self

  5 Not stay away

  6 Diet-friendly, on a food label

  7 Best possible grade

  8 ___ scallopini

  9 Line-forming insect

 10 Endure

 11 “Dang it!”

 12 “In this way”

 13 How freelancers typically work

 19 Next year’s senior

 21 Strike … or a batter’s success

 23 German philosopher Immanuel

 24 Arab leader

 25 Oxen restraint

 26 What you can do when you don’t know

 27 Sword with a French name

 29 WNBA arbiters

 32 Affectionate

 33 Basis of some COVID vaccines

 34 Untamed

 36 Shiny fabric

 37 Stage signals

 38 Striped Disney fish

 39 Crime boss

 40 Alter, theoretically for the better

 43 Mischief-maker

 44 Woolly Andean animal

 45 Cupboard stack

 47 Underhanded

 48 MRI alternative

 50 Like the city Limerick

 51 Beatnik’s beat source

 52 Give funding to

 54 Pastry that may be filled with berries

 56 Owns

 58 Exist

 59 Informal shirt

 60 Black-___-white cookies

 61 Aye’s opposite

Solution


