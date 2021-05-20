Crossword for teabreak
ACROSS
1 Old-fashioned screen?
6 Magma, after it erupts
10 Like a single singer
14 “Too many cooks spoil the broth,” e.g.
15 Receptive
16 Lacking substance
17 Deck for telling the future
18 2D version of a children’s game?
20 DIY move rental
22 Diplomat such as Linda Thomas-Greenfield, briefly
23 Breakfast on a South Florida island?
27 Ultimate function
28 Quantity
29 Univ. near Albany
30 “What’s up, ___?” (Bugs Bunny)
31 Greek goddess of victory
32 Untainted by
35 Barbers’ gathering?
41 Steamy spots
42 Consume literature
43 Knock loudly
46 Nickname for Theodore
47 Garlicky shrimp dish
49 Countries that fight with each other?
51 Booty that pirates store near their booties?
53 Unused, as a bedroom
54 Theater awards
55 How some people visit the vet?
57 Game with settlers
62 Ones or elevens, in blackjack
63 Golden Fleece ship
64 Large venue
65 Mascara target
66 Put away
67 Underprivileged
DOWN
1 Butter portion
2 Accessibility law, briefly
3 Golfer’s benchmark
4 Sense of self
5 Not stay away
6 Diet-friendly, on a food label
7 Best possible grade
8 ___ scallopini
9 Line-forming insect
10 Endure
11 “Dang it!”
12 “In this way”
13 How freelancers typically work
19 Next year’s senior
21 Strike … or a batter’s success
23 German philosopher Immanuel
24 Arab leader
25 Oxen restraint
26 What you can do when you don’t know
27 Sword with a French name
29 WNBA arbiters
32 Affectionate
33 Basis of some COVID vaccines
34 Untamed
36 Shiny fabric
37 Stage signals
38 Striped Disney fish
39 Crime boss
40 Alter, theoretically for the better
43 Mischief-maker
44 Woolly Andean animal
45 Cupboard stack
47 Underhanded
48 MRI alternative
50 Like the city Limerick
51 Beatnik’s beat source
52 Give funding to
54 Pastry that may be filled with berries
56 Owns
58 Exist
59 Informal shirt
60 Black-___-white cookies
61 Aye’s opposite
