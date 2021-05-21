Crossword for teabreak

Crossword

Puzzle

ACROSS

1 Chicago paper’s nickname, with “The”

5 Military trainee

10 Recover

14 Improve, as skills

15 ___ and kicking

16 TwitchCon, for one

17 Disney queen voiced by Idina Menzel

18 Like Mandarin Chinese

19 Summit

20 Muster enough courage

23 Palindromic cookware brand

24 Provoke

25 Check time

28 Pain-relieving patch maker

30 Situated on

32 ___ B. Wells (civil rights icon)

33 “Makes sense”

34 Suffering from cabin fever

36 Lyft offering

39 Projections on the wall at LAX?

40 You may balance on one in the water

44 Like 1-Down

48 Horror director Roth

49 Simplicity

50 More than more than enough?

52 Bright fish in aquariums

54 Purina competitor

56 Cost of applying

57 Reaching an agreement … or, parsed differently, what the starts of 20-, 34- and 40-Across are?

60 “LOL”

62 Mister, in Mexico

63 Bothersome person

64 Express lane unit

65 Madison Square Garden, for one

66 One with many followers

67 Cubs’ homes

68 Peak performance?

69 “Classic” soda

DOWN

1 Desert in Mongolia, casually

2 Some swanky watches

3 How some rules are set

4 Actor Bridges

5 Squeaky mouse, perhaps

6 Hi, in Hawaii

7 Patronized, as a restaurant

8 “Westworld” star ___ Rachel Wood

9 Travel, in sci-fi

10 Like an elephant

11 Travel site since 1996

12 Chimpanzee or bonobo

13 Schmear go-with

21 Org. that recognizes the rarity of eagles?

22 ’90s hip-hop purchase

26 Woodworking tool: Var.

27 “Wahoo!”

29 Richard of “Chicago”

31 How the teams start in most games

34 Word after “high” or “seven”

35 Invitation initials

37 Vowel-shaped girder

38 “Obey me!”

40 Like a dog’s nose, typically

41 Draft pick?

42 Chef’s workplace

43 Sat on the throne

45 Creamy pasta sauce

46 Has no obvious flaws

47 Certain table’s support

50 Without ethics

51 December hrs. in Denver

53 Uses one’s cellphone while abroad

55 What to do on Yom Kippur

58 Infamous Roman tyrant

59 “Beyond cool!”

60 Prepared for a surprise party, say

61 Broke a fast

Solution

