Crossword for teabreak

ACROSS

  1 Chicago paper’s nickname, with “The”

  5 Military trainee

 10 Recover

 14 Improve, as skills

 15 ___ and kicking

 16 TwitchCon, for one

 17 Disney queen voiced by Idina Menzel

 18 Like Mandarin Chinese

 19 Summit

 20 Muster enough courage

 23 Palindromic cookware brand

 24 Provoke

 25 Check time

 28 Pain-relieving patch maker

 30 Situated on

 32 ___ B. Wells (civil rights icon)

 33 “Makes sense”

 34 Suffering from cabin fever

 36 Lyft offering

 39 Projections on the wall at LAX?

 40 You may balance on one in the water

 44 Like 1-Down

 48 Horror director Roth

 49 Simplicity

 50 More than more than enough?

 52 Bright fish in aquariums

 54 Purina competitor

 56 Cost of applying

 57 Reaching an agreement … or, parsed differently, what the starts of 20-, 34- and 40-Across are?

 60 “LOL”

 62 Mister, in Mexico

 63 Bothersome person

 64 Express lane unit

 65 Madison Square Garden, for one

 66 One with many followers

 67 Cubs’ homes

 68 Peak performance?

 69 “Classic” soda

DOWN

  1 Desert in Mongolia, casually

  2 Some swanky watches

  3 How some rules are set

  4 Actor Bridges

  5 Squeaky mouse, perhaps

  6 Hi, in Hawaii

  7 Patronized, as a restaurant

  8 “Westworld” star ___ Rachel Wood

  9 Travel, in sci-fi

 10 Like an elephant

 11 Travel site since 1996

 12 Chimpanzee or bonobo

 13 Schmear go-with

 21 Org. that recognizes the rarity of eagles?

 22 ’90s hip-hop purchase

 26 Woodworking tool: Var.

 27 “Wahoo!”

 29 Richard of “Chicago”

 31 How the teams start in most games

 34 Word after “high” or “seven”

 35 Invitation initials

 37 Vowel-shaped girder

 38 “Obey me!”

 40 Like a dog’s nose, typically

 41 Draft pick?

 42 Chef’s workplace

 43 Sat on the throne

 45 Creamy pasta sauce

 46 Has no obvious flaws

 47 Certain table’s support

 50 Without ethics

 51 December hrs. in Denver

 53 Uses one’s cellphone while abroad

 55 What to do on Yom Kippur

 58 Infamous Roman tyrant

 59 “Beyond cool!”

 60 Prepared for a surprise party, say

 61 Broke a fast

Solution


