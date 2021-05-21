Crossword for teabreak
Crossword
Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Chicago paper’s nickname, with “The”
5 Military trainee
10 Recover
14 Improve, as skills
15 ___ and kicking
16 TwitchCon, for one
17 Disney queen voiced by Idina Menzel
18 Like Mandarin Chinese
19 Summit
20 Muster enough courage
23 Palindromic cookware brand
24 Provoke
25 Check time
28 Pain-relieving patch maker
30 Situated on
32 ___ B. Wells (civil rights icon)
33 “Makes sense”
34 Suffering from cabin fever
36 Lyft offering
39 Projections on the wall at LAX?
40 You may balance on one in the water
44 Like 1-Down
48 Horror director Roth
49 Simplicity
50 More than more than enough?
52 Bright fish in aquariums
54 Purina competitor
56 Cost of applying
57 Reaching an agreement … or, parsed differently, what the starts of 20-, 34- and 40-Across are?
60 “LOL”
62 Mister, in Mexico
63 Bothersome person
64 Express lane unit
65 Madison Square Garden, for one
66 One with many followers
67 Cubs’ homes
68 Peak performance?
69 “Classic” soda
DOWN
1 Desert in Mongolia, casually
2 Some swanky watches
3 How some rules are set
4 Actor Bridges
5 Squeaky mouse, perhaps
6 Hi, in Hawaii
7 Patronized, as a restaurant
8 “Westworld” star ___ Rachel Wood
9 Travel, in sci-fi
10 Like an elephant
11 Travel site since 1996
12 Chimpanzee or bonobo
13 Schmear go-with
21 Org. that recognizes the rarity of eagles?
22 ’90s hip-hop purchase
26 Woodworking tool: Var.
27 “Wahoo!”
29 Richard of “Chicago”
31 How the teams start in most games
34 Word after “high” or “seven”
35 Invitation initials
37 Vowel-shaped girder
38 “Obey me!”
40 Like a dog’s nose, typically
41 Draft pick?
42 Chef’s workplace
43 Sat on the throne
45 Creamy pasta sauce
46 Has no obvious flaws
47 Certain table’s support
50 Without ethics
51 December hrs. in Denver
53 Uses one’s cellphone while abroad
55 What to do on Yom Kippur
58 Infamous Roman tyrant
59 “Beyond cool!”
60 Prepared for a surprise party, say
61 Broke a fast
Solution
Comments