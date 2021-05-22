CrosswordWorld News

Crossword For Teabreak

By
0
Views: Visits 5

Crossword for teabreak

Crossword

Puzzle

ACROSS

  1 Pelting precipitation

  5 “Spaceballs,” e.g.

 10 Common mixer

 14 Seis + dos

 15 Emmy winner Uzo

 16 “Chocolat” actress Lena

 17 “Which salesperson is handling Christmas trees?”?

 19 ___ legs

 20 “Could be”

 21 “We’re through!”

 23 Hero with a yellow lightsaber

 24 2000s sitcom starring a country star

 25 Before, to Dickinson

 26 Chicken ___ (crispy Japanese dish)

 29 Neckwear for Carmen Miranda?

 31 Kind of trip you take solo?

 32 Alka-Seltzer sound

 34 King who was played by a woman on Broadway in 2019

 35 Bit of heredity

 37 “American Idol” alum Paula

 39 Pile

 42 Strong character trait

 44 The Beatles’ “Back in the ___”

 46 Pie-mode connector

 47 Unhip hopper, informally?

 50 Cow’s milk source

 52 Stick that’s chalked

 53 God with a thirst for conflict

 54 Genre with confessional lyrics

 55 G and PG

 57 Him, her or them

 61 Similar

 62 “Message received” at a temple?

 64 Furtive look

 65 On your own

 66 Many a TikToker

 67 Kayaking hazard

 68 Research physician’s combo deg.

 69 Bronte’s Jane

DOWN

  1 “___ it go?”

  2 Soreness

  3 Split Decision Breakfast chain

  4 Weepers, in a rhyme

  5 Like many beaches

  6 Adobe files

  7 Yes, in French

  8 Conan of late night

  9 Pitchers’ “heaters”

 10 NYC neighborhood near Tribeca

 11 Loaf that shouldn’t have pits

 12 Spanish moola

 13 MSNBC host Mitchell

 18 Slightly beat out

 22 Rational

 24 Some pairs that release singles

 26 Frat barrel

 27 Word after “golden” or “old”

 28 At a loss for words

 29 Cropped hairdo

 30 Reaction to shiatsu

 33 Photo posted on social media way after it was taken

 36 Period of history

 38 G.I. show grp.

 40 It may be blonde or amber

 41 72, say, for a golf course

 43 Neighbor of Turkey

 45 Middle schooler’s story?

 47 Minor knee injury

 48 Shook with fear

 49 Like many items on eBay

 51 Pledge drive plea

 54 Mistyped a password, say

 56 Jet-black

 57 Phnom ___ (Asian capital)

 58 Be a good dog

 59 Cab alternative

 60 Musical with a titular number?

 63 Org. symbolized by an elephant

Solution


Horoscope

Previous article

Gov. Abiodun’s aide gets surety, set for release on bail

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Crossword