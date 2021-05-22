Crossword for teabreak
ACROSS
1 Pelting precipitation
5 “Spaceballs,” e.g.
10 Common mixer
14 Seis + dos
15 Emmy winner Uzo
16 “Chocolat” actress Lena
17 “Which salesperson is handling Christmas trees?”?
19 ___ legs
20 “Could be”
21 “We’re through!”
23 Hero with a yellow lightsaber
24 2000s sitcom starring a country star
25 Before, to Dickinson
26 Chicken ___ (crispy Japanese dish)
29 Neckwear for Carmen Miranda?
31 Kind of trip you take solo?
32 Alka-Seltzer sound
34 King who was played by a woman on Broadway in 2019
35 Bit of heredity
37 “American Idol” alum Paula
39 Pile
42 Strong character trait
44 The Beatles’ “Back in the ___”
46 Pie-mode connector
47 Unhip hopper, informally?
50 Cow’s milk source
52 Stick that’s chalked
53 God with a thirst for conflict
54 Genre with confessional lyrics
55 G and PG
57 Him, her or them
61 Similar
62 “Message received” at a temple?
64 Furtive look
65 On your own
66 Many a TikToker
67 Kayaking hazard
68 Research physician’s combo deg.
69 Bronte’s Jane
DOWN
1 “___ it go?”
2 Soreness
3 Split Decision Breakfast chain
4 Weepers, in a rhyme
5 Like many beaches
6 Adobe files
7 Yes, in French
8 Conan of late night
9 Pitchers’ “heaters”
10 NYC neighborhood near Tribeca
11 Loaf that shouldn’t have pits
12 Spanish moola
13 MSNBC host Mitchell
18 Slightly beat out
22 Rational
24 Some pairs that release singles
26 Frat barrel
27 Word after “golden” or “old”
28 At a loss for words
29 Cropped hairdo
30 Reaction to shiatsu
33 Photo posted on social media way after it was taken
36 Period of history
38 G.I. show grp.
40 It may be blonde or amber
41 72, say, for a golf course
43 Neighbor of Turkey
45 Middle schooler’s story?
47 Minor knee injury
48 Shook with fear
49 Like many items on eBay
51 Pledge drive plea
54 Mistyped a password, say
56 Jet-black
57 Phnom ___ (Asian capital)
58 Be a good dog
59 Cab alternative
60 Musical with a titular number?
63 Org. symbolized by an elephant
Solution
