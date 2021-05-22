Crossword for teabreak

Crossword

Puzzle

ACROSS

1 Pelting precipitation

5 “Spaceballs,” e.g.

10 Common mixer

14 Seis + dos

15 Emmy winner Uzo

16 “Chocolat” actress Lena

17 “Which salesperson is handling Christmas trees?”?

19 ___ legs

20 “Could be”

21 “We’re through!”

23 Hero with a yellow lightsaber

24 2000s sitcom starring a country star

25 Before, to Dickinson

26 Chicken ___ (crispy Japanese dish)

29 Neckwear for Carmen Miranda?

31 Kind of trip you take solo?

32 Alka-Seltzer sound

34 King who was played by a woman on Broadway in 2019

35 Bit of heredity

37 “American Idol” alum Paula

39 Pile

42 Strong character trait

44 The Beatles’ “Back in the ___”

46 Pie-mode connector

47 Unhip hopper, informally?

50 Cow’s milk source

52 Stick that’s chalked

53 God with a thirst for conflict

54 Genre with confessional lyrics

55 G and PG

57 Him, her or them

61 Similar

62 “Message received” at a temple?

64 Furtive look

65 On your own

66 Many a TikToker

67 Kayaking hazard

68 Research physician’s combo deg.

69 Bronte’s Jane

DOWN

1 “___ it go?”

2 Soreness

3 Split Decision Breakfast chain

4 Weepers, in a rhyme

5 Like many beaches

6 Adobe files

7 Yes, in French

8 Conan of late night

9 Pitchers’ “heaters”

10 NYC neighborhood near Tribeca

11 Loaf that shouldn’t have pits

12 Spanish moola

13 MSNBC host Mitchell

18 Slightly beat out

22 Rational

24 Some pairs that release singles

26 Frat barrel

27 Word after “golden” or “old”

28 At a loss for words

29 Cropped hairdo

30 Reaction to shiatsu

33 Photo posted on social media way after it was taken

36 Period of history

38 G.I. show grp.

40 It may be blonde or amber

41 72, say, for a golf course

43 Neighbor of Turkey

45 Middle schooler’s story?

47 Minor knee injury

48 Shook with fear

49 Like many items on eBay

51 Pledge drive plea

54 Mistyped a password, say

56 Jet-black

57 Phnom ___ (Asian capital)

58 Be a good dog

59 Cab alternative

60 Musical with a titular number?

63 Org. symbolized by an elephant

Solution

