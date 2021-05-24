CrosswordWorld News

Crossword for teabreak

Crossword

Puzzle

ACROSS

  1 Hair that might be curled

  5 Mauritania neighbor

  9 Climate activist Thunberg

 14 Voice above tenor

 15 Strange sky sightings

 16 Lead-in to a new episode, often

 17 Thin cut

 18 Body part that a human lacks

 19 Stopped snoozing

 20 Oily fish that spends more time on the ocean floor?

 23 “Yikes!”

 24 This answer’s part of speech

 25 Burrowing animal in clothes?

 32 R&B legend Redding

 35 Berkeley school, for short

 36 They lived in Russia’s Winter Palace

 37 Cooking spray choice

 38 One may be pierced

 41 Actress Tyler

 42 Right on the money

 44 Barely squeak (out)

 45 Ooze

 46 Most kind bug?

 50 City on the Rhone

 51 VIP at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

 55 Snake that lives in the moment?

 60 Like St. Patrick

 61 Home ___ from home

 62 Boarding area at an airport

 63 “Justice for All,” for D.C.

 64 Game piece in Azul or Scrabble

 65 Taj Mahal’s continent

 66 Tidy up a porch

 67 Flames that burned out?

 68 Bananagrams cry

DOWN

  1 “Ted ___” (Apple TV+ comedy)

  2 God in the Quran

  3 Jellyfish attack

  4 Ball Park Franks, e.g.

  5 “Sorry, I was on ___” (Zoom apology)

  6 In the distance

  7 “The Giver” author Lowry

  8 Common cruise stop

  9 Person who’s usually older than a senior?

 10 Opposite of “fast-forwards”

 11 Subj. with demand curves

 12 Director’s shoot

 13 Mimic

 21 Activist ___ B. Wells

 22 Burglarize

 26 TV brand

 27 Word after “candy” or “coffee”

 28 Actress Pompeo

 29 Strong wind

 30 Great Lake with the shortest name

 31 Invitation letters

 32 Warm up the crowd

 33 Joni Mitchell sang about a big yellow one

 34 Apple desktop

 38 Virtual store for a crafter

 39 Gives the green light

 40 Busy worker?

 43 “Little Fires Everywhere” author Ng

 45 Short-term solution

 47 Nursery rhyme “piggy”

 48 Present from birth

 49 EMT’s skill

 52 Comb toward the scalp

 53 Loosen, like laces

 54 Major bargain

 55 Front of a ship

 56 Formal ceremony

 57 Left or Right candy

 58 Telemarketer’s success

 59 Potato features

 60 Web chats

Solution


