Crossword for teabreak

Crossword

Puzzle

ACROSS

1 Hair that might be curled

5 Mauritania neighbor

9 Climate activist Thunberg

14 Voice above tenor

15 Strange sky sightings

16 Lead-in to a new episode, often

17 Thin cut

18 Body part that a human lacks

19 Stopped snoozing

20 Oily fish that spends more time on the ocean floor?

23 “Yikes!”

24 This answer’s part of speech

25 Burrowing animal in clothes?

32 R&B legend Redding

35 Berkeley school, for short

36 They lived in Russia’s Winter Palace

37 Cooking spray choice

38 One may be pierced

41 Actress Tyler

42 Right on the money

44 Barely squeak (out)

45 Ooze

46 Most kind bug?

50 City on the Rhone

51 VIP at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

55 Snake that lives in the moment?

60 Like St. Patrick

61 Home ___ from home

62 Boarding area at an airport

63 “Justice for All,” for D.C.

64 Game piece in Azul or Scrabble

65 Taj Mahal’s continent

66 Tidy up a porch

67 Flames that burned out?

68 Bananagrams cry

DOWN

1 “Ted ___” (Apple TV+ comedy)

2 God in the Quran

3 Jellyfish attack

4 Ball Park Franks, e.g.

5 “Sorry, I was on ___” (Zoom apology)

6 In the distance

7 “The Giver” author Lowry

8 Common cruise stop

9 Person who’s usually older than a senior?

10 Opposite of “fast-forwards”

11 Subj. with demand curves

12 Director’s shoot

13 Mimic

21 Activist ___ B. Wells

22 Burglarize

26 TV brand

27 Word after “candy” or “coffee”

28 Actress Pompeo

29 Strong wind

30 Great Lake with the shortest name

31 Invitation letters

32 Warm up the crowd

33 Joni Mitchell sang about a big yellow one

34 Apple desktop

38 Virtual store for a crafter

39 Gives the green light

40 Busy worker?

43 “Little Fires Everywhere” author Ng

45 Short-term solution

47 Nursery rhyme “piggy”

48 Present from birth

49 EMT’s skill

52 Comb toward the scalp

53 Loosen, like laces

54 Major bargain

55 Front of a ship

56 Formal ceremony

57 Left or Right candy

58 Telemarketer’s success

59 Potato features

60 Web chats

Solution

