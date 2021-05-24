Crossword for teabreak
Crossword
Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Hair that might be curled
5 Mauritania neighbor
9 Climate activist Thunberg
14 Voice above tenor
15 Strange sky sightings
16 Lead-in to a new episode, often
17 Thin cut
18 Body part that a human lacks
19 Stopped snoozing
20 Oily fish that spends more time on the ocean floor?
23 “Yikes!”
24 This answer’s part of speech
25 Burrowing animal in clothes?
32 R&B legend Redding
35 Berkeley school, for short
36 They lived in Russia’s Winter Palace
37 Cooking spray choice
38 One may be pierced
41 Actress Tyler
42 Right on the money
44 Barely squeak (out)
45 Ooze
46 Most kind bug?
50 City on the Rhone
51 VIP at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
55 Snake that lives in the moment?
60 Like St. Patrick
61 Home ___ from home
62 Boarding area at an airport
63 “Justice for All,” for D.C.
64 Game piece in Azul or Scrabble
65 Taj Mahal’s continent
66 Tidy up a porch
67 Flames that burned out?
68 Bananagrams cry
DOWN
1 “Ted ___” (Apple TV+ comedy)
2 God in the Quran
3 Jellyfish attack
4 Ball Park Franks, e.g.
5 “Sorry, I was on ___” (Zoom apology)
6 In the distance
7 “The Giver” author Lowry
8 Common cruise stop
9 Person who’s usually older than a senior?
10 Opposite of “fast-forwards”
11 Subj. with demand curves
12 Director’s shoot
13 Mimic
21 Activist ___ B. Wells
22 Burglarize
26 TV brand
27 Word after “candy” or “coffee”
28 Actress Pompeo
29 Strong wind
30 Great Lake with the shortest name
31 Invitation letters
32 Warm up the crowd
33 Joni Mitchell sang about a big yellow one
34 Apple desktop
38 Virtual store for a crafter
39 Gives the green light
40 Busy worker?
43 “Little Fires Everywhere” author Ng
45 Short-term solution
47 Nursery rhyme “piggy”
48 Present from birth
49 EMT’s skill
52 Comb toward the scalp
53 Loosen, like laces
54 Major bargain
55 Front of a ship
56 Formal ceremony
57 Left or Right candy
58 Telemarketer’s success
59 Potato features
60 Web chats
Solution
Comments