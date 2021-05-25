Crossword for teabreak
Crossword
Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Polite address
5 Certain quinceanera invitee
10 Solo, at prom
14 ___ mater
15 Broadband box
16 WNBA legend Rebecca
17 Crush on the court
18 Sister brand of Crest
19 Corp. milestones
20 Juicy fruit snacks
22 With ice cream
24 Praiseful poem
25 “Put Your Records On” singer Corinne Bailey ___
26 Up to, briefly
27 Sometimes-hidden charge
28 Journalist Gwen
30 Beginning
32 Sophisticated, as a gadget
34 “Batman” prequel series
37 Stench
38 Piece of clip art
42 Actress Russo
43 Let off without a ticket, e.g.
44 City in Oregon or Massachusetts
45 Qatari leader
46 UPS alternative
47 Try
49 Initial reply when shocked?
50 “Over here!”
52 “Same here!”
54 La Paz’s co-capital
56 Fluorescent bulb gas
57 Amanda Gorman or Maya Angelou
59 Bulldog of the Ivy League
61 BBQ rack parts
64 Word before “hero” or “fail”
65 Polite address
66 Annoying insect
67 Play ___ fire
68 “Abso-freakin’-lutely!”
69 Like French toast
DOWN
1 Martindale of “The Americans”
2 Not silently
3 *Ultimatum for a comedian facing a hostile crowd?
4 Subject with many tangents
5 *Social studies class that lacks an honor code?
6 Tasty bite
7 Director Lupino
8 Cold Italian treat
9 *Romans, say, when taking the scenic route to battle?
10 Like unlikely odds
11 Cheerful greeting that hints at what was added to each starred answer’s start
12 Place to live
13 “Don’t just take my word for it!”
21 Andre whose full name is hidden in “American Dream”
23 “I forgot to mention …”
29 Nonflowering plant
31 Raison d’___
32 Casual greeting
33 Shoshone-Bannock Tribes’ state
35 Japanese cartoon art
36 Exit theentrance ramp
39 Where a gymnast might stick a landing
40 Hoppy brew
41 Very special person
47 NYC rep since 2019
48 Game with a laser variety
51 Storage cupboard
53 Narrow canyon
55 Simple
56 Broadcasts
57 Church seat
58 Be There in a Prosecco nail polish brand
60 Two truths and a ___
62 Duffel or satchel
63 Place to eat like a pig?
Solution
Comments