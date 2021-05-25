Crossword for teabreak

Crossword

Puzzle

ACROSS

1 Polite address

5 Certain quinceanera invitee

10 Solo, at prom

14 ___ mater

15 Broadband box

16 WNBA legend Rebecca

17 Crush on the court

18 Sister brand of Crest

19 Corp. milestones

20 Juicy fruit snacks

22 With ice cream

24 Praiseful poem

25 “Put Your Records On” singer Corinne Bailey ___

26 Up to, briefly

27 Sometimes-hidden charge

28 Journalist Gwen

30 Beginning

32 Sophisticated, as a gadget

34 “Batman” prequel series

37 Stench

38 Piece of clip art

42 Actress Russo

43 Let off without a ticket, e.g.

44 City in Oregon or Massachusetts

45 Qatari leader

46 UPS alternative

47 Try

49 Initial reply when shocked?

50 “Over here!”

52 “Same here!”

54 La Paz’s co-capital

56 Fluorescent bulb gas

57 Amanda Gorman or Maya Angelou

59 Bulldog of the Ivy League

61 BBQ rack parts

64 Word before “hero” or “fail”

65 Polite address

66 Annoying insect

67 Play ___ fire

68 “Abso-freakin’-lutely!”

69 Like French toast

DOWN

1 Martindale of “The Americans”

2 Not silently

3 *Ultimatum for a comedian facing a hostile crowd?

4 Subject with many tangents

5 *Social studies class that lacks an honor code?

6 Tasty bite

7 Director Lupino

8 Cold Italian treat

9 *Romans, say, when taking the scenic route to battle?

10 Like unlikely odds

11 Cheerful greeting that hints at what was added to each starred answer’s start

12 Place to live

13 “Don’t just take my word for it!”

21 Andre whose full name is hidden in “American Dream”

23 “I forgot to mention …”

29 Nonflowering plant

31 Raison d’___

32 Casual greeting

33 Shoshone-Bannock Tribes’ state

35 Japanese cartoon art

36 Exit theentrance ramp

39 Where a gymnast might stick a landing

40 Hoppy brew

41 Very special person

47 NYC rep since 2019

48 Game with a laser variety

51 Storage cupboard

53 Narrow canyon

55 Simple

56 Broadcasts

57 Church seat

58 Be There in a Prosecco nail polish brand

60 Two truths and a ___

62 Duffel or satchel

63 Place to eat like a pig?

Solution

