CrosswordWorld News

Crossword For Teabreak

By
0
Views: Visits 2

Crossword for teabreak

Crossword

Puzzle

ACROSS

  1 Polite address

  5 Certain quinceanera invitee

 10 Solo, at prom

 14 ___ mater

 15 Broadband box

 16 WNBA legend Rebecca

 17 Crush on the court

 18 Sister brand of Crest

 19 Corp. milestones

 20 Juicy fruit snacks

 22 With ice cream

 24 Praiseful poem

 25 “Put Your Records On” singer Corinne Bailey ___

 26 Up to, briefly

 27 Sometimes-hidden charge

 28 Journalist Gwen

 30 Beginning

 32 Sophisticated, as a gadget

 34 “Batman” prequel series

 37 Stench

 38 Piece of clip art

 42 Actress Russo

 43 Let off without a ticket, e.g.

 44 City in Oregon or Massachusetts

 45 Qatari leader

 46 UPS alternative

 47 Try

 49 Initial reply when shocked?

 50 “Over here!”

 52 “Same here!”

 54 La Paz’s co-capital

 56 Fluorescent bulb gas

 57 Amanda Gorman or Maya Angelou

 59 Bulldog of the Ivy League

 61 BBQ rack parts

 64 Word before “hero” or “fail”

 65 Polite address

 66 Annoying insect

 67 Play ___ fire

 68 “Abso-freakin’-lutely!”

 69 Like French toast

DOWN

  1 Martindale of “The Americans”

  2 Not silently

  3 *Ultimatum for a comedian facing a hostile crowd?

  4 Subject with many tangents

  5 *Social studies class that lacks an honor code?

  6 Tasty bite

  7 Director Lupino

  8 Cold Italian treat

  9 *Romans, say, when taking the scenic route to battle?

 10 Like unlikely odds

 11 Cheerful greeting that hints at what was added to each starred answer’s start

 12 Place to live

 13 “Don’t just take my word for it!”

 21 Andre whose full name is hidden in “American Dream”

 23 “I forgot to mention …”

 29 Nonflowering plant

 31 Raison d’___

 32 Casual greeting

 33 Shoshone-Bannock Tribes’ state

 35 Japanese cartoon art

 36 Exit theentrance ramp

 39 Where a gymnast might stick a landing

 40 Hoppy brew

 41 Very special person

 47 NYC rep since 2019

 48 Game with a laser variety

 51 Storage cupboard

 53 Narrow canyon

 55 Simple

 56 Broadcasts

 57 Church seat

 58 Be There in a Prosecco nail polish brand

 60 Two truths and a ___

 62 Duffel or satchel

 63 Place to eat like a pig?

Solution


Horoscope

Previous article

Act Fast Against PDP’s Sponsored Attacks On INEC, APC Charges Security Agencies

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Crossword