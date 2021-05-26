CrosswordWorld News

Crossword For Teabreak

By
0
Views: Visits 3

Crossword for teabreak

Crossword

Puzzle

ACROSS

  1 “Fifty Shades of Grey” director Taylor-Johnson

  4 Birthday secret

  8 Cobra pose, e.g.

 13 Swim-bike-run race, for short

 14 Land in the water?

 15 Widen, as pupils

 17 Frying medium

 18 Caramel-glazed dessert

 19 Appends

 20 Venison, for one

 22 Green gem

 23 “Frozen” character with a braid

 24 Group of mah-jongg tiles

 26 Jack and Jill went up one

 27 Peak in Europe

 29 Where puppies can exercise

 31 Make holy

 34 Tapering neckline shapes

 35 Popular pooch

 38 “___ my pleasure!”

 39 Is loudly angry with

 41 Make public

 42 Black, Red or Yellow

 43 Smartphone review site

 44 Blood bank donation

 46 Greek letters that symbolize angles

 48 Stretcher holder: Abbr.

 49 Legumes in aloo matar

 51 Covered in Charmin, for short

 53 “What are the ___?”

 56 One may be lined with lockers

 58 Silent place to find a volume

 60 Darth Vader’s given name

 61 Hoagie, outside of Philly

 62 Neither here ___ there

 63 Dormant

 64 First part of a play

 65 PC’s “brain”

 66 Join the highway

 67 “Until next time,” in texts

 68 Medium’s power, for short

DOWN

  1 Keep for later

  2 The Little Mermaid

  3 *Not-too-spicy dip

  4 Fiancee, after saying “I do”

  5 Muhammad Ali’s faith

  6 On the docket

  7 Cornish game ___

  8 Actor Driver

  9 *Gig on top of one’s primary job

 10 Buzz who walked on the moon

 11 Like the vowels in “uh-uh”

 12 Ring of coral

 16 Come to a close

 21 ___ Madness (shopping board game)

 22 Barely beats

 25 *Affectionate touch

 28 *Relaxing place to sway

 30 Bring in the harvest

 31 That guy’s

 32 Wolfed down

 33 Diminish

 35 Oscar-winning Donna Summer song, and a hint to the starred answers’ ends

 36 Ultimate goal

 37 Garment with a band measurement

 40 ___ Center (L.A. art venue)

 45 Romantic feeling, in Mexico

 46 One with a lot to say

 47 USDA grade below Choice

 49 Old airline

 50 Make giddy

 52 Like a window that says “wash me”

 54 Cuts ties with, as a friend

 55 Pancake topping

 56 Prince of Broadway?

 57 Opening bet

 59 Start bubbling, say

 61 Fedora or fez

Solution


Horoscope

Previous article

Bombed-Out Factories Deepen Economic Pain In Gaza

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Crossword