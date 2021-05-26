Crossword for teabreak

Crossword

Puzzle

ACROSS

1 “Fifty Shades of Grey” director Taylor-Johnson

4 Birthday secret

8 Cobra pose, e.g.

13 Swim-bike-run race, for short

14 Land in the water?

15 Widen, as pupils

17 Frying medium

18 Caramel-glazed dessert

19 Appends

20 Venison, for one

22 Green gem

23 “Frozen” character with a braid

24 Group of mah-jongg tiles

26 Jack and Jill went up one

27 Peak in Europe

29 Where puppies can exercise

31 Make holy

34 Tapering neckline shapes

35 Popular pooch

38 “___ my pleasure!”

39 Is loudly angry with

41 Make public

42 Black, Red or Yellow

43 Smartphone review site

44 Blood bank donation

46 Greek letters that symbolize angles

48 Stretcher holder: Abbr.

49 Legumes in aloo matar

51 Covered in Charmin, for short

53 “What are the ___?”

56 One may be lined with lockers

58 Silent place to find a volume

60 Darth Vader’s given name

61 Hoagie, outside of Philly

62 Neither here ___ there

63 Dormant

64 First part of a play

65 PC’s “brain”

66 Join the highway

67 “Until next time,” in texts

68 Medium’s power, for short

DOWN

1 Keep for later

2 The Little Mermaid

3 *Not-too-spicy dip

4 Fiancee, after saying “I do”

5 Muhammad Ali’s faith

6 On the docket

7 Cornish game ___

8 Actor Driver

9 *Gig on top of one’s primary job

10 Buzz who walked on the moon

11 Like the vowels in “uh-uh”

12 Ring of coral

16 Come to a close

21 ___ Madness (shopping board game)

22 Barely beats

25 *Affectionate touch

28 *Relaxing place to sway

30 Bring in the harvest

31 That guy’s

32 Wolfed down

33 Diminish

35 Oscar-winning Donna Summer song, and a hint to the starred answers’ ends

36 Ultimate goal

37 Garment with a band measurement

40 ___ Center (L.A. art venue)

45 Romantic feeling, in Mexico

46 One with a lot to say

47 USDA grade below Choice

49 Old airline

50 Make giddy

52 Like a window that says “wash me”

54 Cuts ties with, as a friend

55 Pancake topping

56 Prince of Broadway?

57 Opening bet

59 Start bubbling, say

61 Fedora or fez

Solution

