Crossword for teabreak
Crossword
Puzzle
ACROSS
1 “Fifty Shades of Grey” director Taylor-Johnson
4 Birthday secret
8 Cobra pose, e.g.
13 Swim-bike-run race, for short
14 Land in the water?
15 Widen, as pupils
17 Frying medium
18 Caramel-glazed dessert
19 Appends
20 Venison, for one
22 Green gem
23 “Frozen” character with a braid
24 Group of mah-jongg tiles
26 Jack and Jill went up one
27 Peak in Europe
29 Where puppies can exercise
31 Make holy
34 Tapering neckline shapes
35 Popular pooch
38 “___ my pleasure!”
39 Is loudly angry with
41 Make public
42 Black, Red or Yellow
43 Smartphone review site
44 Blood bank donation
46 Greek letters that symbolize angles
48 Stretcher holder: Abbr.
49 Legumes in aloo matar
51 Covered in Charmin, for short
53 “What are the ___?”
56 One may be lined with lockers
58 Silent place to find a volume
60 Darth Vader’s given name
61 Hoagie, outside of Philly
62 Neither here ___ there
63 Dormant
64 First part of a play
65 PC’s “brain”
66 Join the highway
67 “Until next time,” in texts
68 Medium’s power, for short
DOWN
1 Keep for later
2 The Little Mermaid
3 *Not-too-spicy dip
4 Fiancee, after saying “I do”
5 Muhammad Ali’s faith
6 On the docket
7 Cornish game ___
8 Actor Driver
9 *Gig on top of one’s primary job
10 Buzz who walked on the moon
11 Like the vowels in “uh-uh”
12 Ring of coral
16 Come to a close
21 ___ Madness (shopping board game)
22 Barely beats
25 *Affectionate touch
28 *Relaxing place to sway
30 Bring in the harvest
31 That guy’s
32 Wolfed down
33 Diminish
35 Oscar-winning Donna Summer song, and a hint to the starred answers’ ends
36 Ultimate goal
37 Garment with a band measurement
40 ___ Center (L.A. art venue)
45 Romantic feeling, in Mexico
46 One with a lot to say
47 USDA grade below Choice
49 Old airline
50 Make giddy
52 Like a window that says “wash me”
54 Cuts ties with, as a friend
55 Pancake topping
56 Prince of Broadway?
57 Opening bet
59 Start bubbling, say
61 Fedora or fez
Solution
Comments