Crossword for teabreak

Crossword

Puzzle

ACROSS

1 Support financially

5 In the center of

9 Animals that Goodall and Fossey studied

13 High woodwind

14 Streaming device

15 Position

16 Words of creation in Genesis

19 “I Have a ___” (King speech)

20 Simple class

21 Dawn goddess

22 End of Google’s URL

24 Hilarious person

26 Part of a Boy Scout uniform

29 “Pet Detective” of film

35 One often overworked in Apr.

36 Brigham Young University’s home

37 Messed up

38 “Thus …”

40 Fix, as a contest

41 More clearheaded

42 Support for concrete

43 Skinny and angular

45 First mother

46 Divisive issues

48 Chop or dice, e.g., informally

49 Prefix after giga-

50 Knee tear site, briefly

52 Works at the Louvre

54 ___ seat (airplane choice)

58 Prolific fabulist

62 Delivery person’s way in, or a hint to the tennis terms at the beginnings of 16-, 29- and 46-Across

65 Arctic native

66 Verdi opera set in Egypt

67 Apt-sounding surname for a Barbie collector

68 Bit of choreography

69 Endure

70 Dalmatian marking

DOWN

1 Give up, in poker

2 Lyft competitor

3 Wine nuance

4 Unfasten

5 “You ___ My Sunshine”

6 Toddler’s dinner demand

7 Swedish furniture giant

8 Nicknames

9 “Rumble in the Jungle” boxer

10 Exciting book

11 Alexa’s home?

12 Collections of furniture

15 Least decorated

17 Med. plan option

18 Literary governess Jane

23 Tarnish

25 ___ vez (again, in Spanish)

26 Wrap worn with mittens

27 Sleeper’s ailment

28 “That’s unfortunately the way it is”

30 Welsh dog

31 French water brand

32 Madonna hit with the lyric “Strike a pose”

33 “Superman” actor Christopher

34 Commercial seller

36 Senior’s yearbook photo

39 Doorbuster event

44 Org. that Snowden exposed

47 Of the flock

48 Begs

51 Many clowns can pack into one

52 Flea market caveat

53 Musical based on “La Boheme”

55 Close, as an envelope

56 Ben Solo’s mother

57 Word after “loose” or “tight”

59 Rice Krispies toon

60 Eight, in Buenos Aires

61 Hit with snowballs, say

63 Hotshot, for short

64 Bit of ink

Solution

