Crossword for teabreak
Crossword
Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Support financially
5 In the center of
9 Animals that Goodall and Fossey studied
13 High woodwind
14 Streaming device
15 Position
16 Words of creation in Genesis
19 “I Have a ___” (King speech)
20 Simple class
21 Dawn goddess
22 End of Google’s URL
24 Hilarious person
26 Part of a Boy Scout uniform
29 “Pet Detective” of film
35 One often overworked in Apr.
36 Brigham Young University’s home
37 Messed up
38 “Thus …”
40 Fix, as a contest
41 More clearheaded
42 Support for concrete
43 Skinny and angular
45 First mother
46 Divisive issues
48 Chop or dice, e.g., informally
49 Prefix after giga-
50 Knee tear site, briefly
52 Works at the Louvre
54 ___ seat (airplane choice)
58 Prolific fabulist
62 Delivery person’s way in, or a hint to the tennis terms at the beginnings of 16-, 29- and 46-Across
65 Arctic native
66 Verdi opera set in Egypt
67 Apt-sounding surname for a Barbie collector
68 Bit of choreography
69 Endure
70 Dalmatian marking
DOWN
1 Give up, in poker
2 Lyft competitor
3 Wine nuance
4 Unfasten
5 “You ___ My Sunshine”
6 Toddler’s dinner demand
7 Swedish furniture giant
8 Nicknames
9 “Rumble in the Jungle” boxer
10 Exciting book
11 Alexa’s home?
12 Collections of furniture
15 Least decorated
17 Med. plan option
18 Literary governess Jane
23 Tarnish
25 ___ vez (again, in Spanish)
26 Wrap worn with mittens
27 Sleeper’s ailment
28 “That’s unfortunately the way it is”
30 Welsh dog
31 French water brand
32 Madonna hit with the lyric “Strike a pose”
33 “Superman” actor Christopher
34 Commercial seller
36 Senior’s yearbook photo
39 Doorbuster event
44 Org. that Snowden exposed
47 Of the flock
48 Begs
51 Many clowns can pack into one
52 Flea market caveat
53 Musical based on “La Boheme”
55 Close, as an envelope
56 Ben Solo’s mother
57 Word after “loose” or “tight”
59 Rice Krispies toon
60 Eight, in Buenos Aires
61 Hit with snowballs, say
63 Hotshot, for short
64 Bit of ink
Solution
Comments