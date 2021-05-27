CrosswordWorld News

ACROSS

  1 Support financially

  5 In the center of

  9 Animals that Goodall and Fossey studied

 13 High woodwind

 14 Streaming device

 15 Position

 16 Words of creation in Genesis

 19 “I Have a ___” (King speech)

 20 Simple class

 21 Dawn goddess

 22 End of Google’s URL

 24 Hilarious person

 26 Part of a Boy Scout uniform

 29 “Pet Detective” of film

 35 One often overworked in Apr.

 36 Brigham Young University’s home

 37 Messed up

 38 “Thus …”

 40 Fix, as a contest

 41 More clearheaded

 42 Support for concrete

 43 Skinny and angular

 45 First mother

 46 Divisive issues

 48 Chop or dice, e.g., informally

 49 Prefix after giga-

 50 Knee tear site, briefly

 52 Works at the Louvre

 54 ___ seat (airplane choice)

 58 Prolific fabulist

 62 Delivery person’s way in, or a hint to the tennis terms at the beginnings of 16-, 29- and 46-Across

 65 Arctic native

 66 Verdi opera set in Egypt

 67 Apt-sounding surname for a Barbie collector

 68 Bit of choreography

 69 Endure

 70 Dalmatian marking

DOWN

  1 Give up, in poker

  2 Lyft competitor

  3 Wine nuance

  4 Unfasten

  5 “You ___ My Sunshine”

  6 Toddler’s dinner demand

  7 Swedish furniture giant

  8 Nicknames

  9 “Rumble in the Jungle” boxer

 10 Exciting book

 11 Alexa’s home?

 12 Collections of furniture

 15 Least decorated

 17 Med. plan option

 18 Literary governess Jane

 23 Tarnish

 25 ___ vez (again, in Spanish)

 26 Wrap worn with mittens

 27 Sleeper’s ailment

 28 “That’s unfortunately the way it is”

 30 Welsh dog

 31 French water brand

 32 Madonna hit with the lyric “Strike a pose”

 33 “Superman” actor Christopher

 34 Commercial seller

 36 Senior’s yearbook photo

 39 Doorbuster event

 44 Org. that Snowden exposed

 47 Of the flock

 48 Begs

 51 Many clowns can pack into one

 52 Flea market caveat

 53 Musical based on “La Boheme”

 55 Close, as an envelope

 56 Ben Solo’s mother

 57 Word after “loose” or “tight”

 59 Rice Krispies toon

 60 Eight, in Buenos Aires

 61 Hit with snowballs, say

 63 Hotshot, for short

 64 Bit of ink

Solution


